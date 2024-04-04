GTA Online Podium Car & Prize Ride (April 4 to 10, 2024)

The GTA Online Podium Car and Prize Ride are now available this week, allowing car collectors one more opportunity to get two vehicles without paying any money for them. This week’s Podium car in GTA Online is the Enus Windsor Drop, a four-seater luxury convertible. Apart from that, players can win a BF Club, a two-door hatchback, as the Prize Ride of the week.

This article explores more details about the GTA Online Podium Car & Prize Ride from April 4 to 10, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Car: Enus Windsor Drop (April 4 to 10, 2024)

The newly available GTA Online Podium car, the Enus Windsor Drop, is a luxury coupe that debuted in Los Santos in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Judging by its visual appearance, it seems to be inspired by the real-life Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Dawn.

The GTA Online Podium car can attain a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h), and complete one lap in 1:13.573. Being a heavyweight car, acceleration is on the slower side. The vehicle also has poor traction. Despite all of this, it’s a great vehicle for those looking to roam the city in a luxury automobile.

After the recently released GTA Online weekly update, players need to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort, go to the Lucky Wheel, and spin it for a chance to win the Enus Windsor Drop for free.

Prize Ride of the week: BF Club (April 4 to 10, 2024)

The BF Club is a compact category car that debuted in 2020 as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update. It seems to have taken design inspiration from the following real-life automobiles:

Volkswagen Golf Mk1

1st generation Ford Fiesta XR2

Volkswagen Polo Mk1

Zastava Yugo Koral

SEAT 133

1984–2009 South African CitiGolf

Unlike the Duke O' Death, the BF Club can reach a maximum speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and takes around 1:06.968 to complete a lap. Due to its quick performance, it’s considered one of the best compacts in the game with good acceleration.

One must come in the top four positions in the LSCM Series for three consecutive days to win the Prize Ride this week.

As Rockstar recently confirmed the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, players can expect new cars to be available later this summer.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion