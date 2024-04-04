  • home icon
GTA Online weekly update for April 4-10, 2024, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 04, 2024 09:50 GMT
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update for April 4-10, 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games, MGgames100/GTAForums)
A fresh GTA Online weekly update event has just kicked off today, adding brand-new types of Races after a long time, and a huge boost to Bunker owners with other assorted bonuses. Two new types of Transform Races are now available: Known-Unknown and Unknown-Unknown, both of them giving 2x cash and RP till April 10, 2024. Rockstar is also giving up to triple cash and RP for carrying out certain Bunker operations for the next seven days.

Up to 50% discount is can also be claimed in this week’s in-game sale, along with the newest set of vehicles at car showrooms in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is much better than last week (April 4-10, 2024)

New content:

  • Known-Unknown Transform Races
  • Unknown-Unknown Transform Races

3x Cash and RP:

  • Research Missions

3x Boost:

  • Bunker Research Progress

2x Cash and RP:

  • Bunker Sell Missions
  • Bunker Ammu-Nation Contracts
  • Gerald Contact Missions

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

  • 3 Bunker Research Missions

After recently announcing the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, Rockstar Games is now giving a Vom Feuer Camo Tee for completing a Gunrunning Steal Supplies Mission this week.

New stock of cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update (April 4-10, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • RUNE Cheburek
  • Declasse Tulip
  • Dinka Thrust
  • Pegassi Torero
  • Ocelot XA-21

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Karin Vivanite
  • Vapid Dominator GT

Podium Vehicle of the week:

  • Enus Windsor Drop

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • BF Club

HSW Premium Test Ride (for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)

  • Karin S95 HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

  • Grotti Cheetah Classic
  • Bravado Greenwood
  • Pfister Comet S2

Time Trials for the week:

  • Muscle Premium Race – Down the Drain
  • Regular Time Trial – Tongva Valley
  • HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

  • Lampadati Tigon
  • Karin Hotring Everon
  • Albany Brigham

Gamers can also claim the free Duke O’ Death anytime from the in-game Warstock Cache & Carry website.

List of weekly discounts available this week (April 4-10, 2024)

50% off:

  • Ballistic Equipment
  • Assault Rifle (Gun Van)

40% off:

  • Pegassi Torero
  • BF Dune FAV
  • Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer
  • Declasse Weaponised Tampa

30% off:

  • Grotti Cheetah Classic
  • Bravado Greenwood
  • Pfister Comet S2
  • Bunker Properties, Upgrades and Modifications

With Ned Luke reacting to his rumored debut in Grand Theft Auto Online, it seems like the best time to be a fan of the game, and claim all of the abovementioned bonuses throughout the week.

