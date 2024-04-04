GTA Online weekly update for April 4-10, 2024, released

A fresh GTA Online weekly update event has just kicked off today, adding brand-new types of Races after a long time, and a huge boost to Bunker owners with other assorted bonuses. Two new types of Transform Races are now available: Known-Unknown and Unknown-Unknown, both of them giving 2x cash and RP till April 10, 2024. Rockstar is also giving up to triple cash and RP for carrying out certain Bunker operations for the next seven days.

Up to 50% discount is can also be claimed in this week’s in-game sale, along with the newest set of vehicles at car showrooms in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is much better than last week (April 4-10, 2024)

New content:

Known-Unknown Transform Races

Unknown-Unknown Transform Races

3x Cash and RP:

Research Missions

3x Boost:

Bunker Research Progress

2x Cash and RP:

Bunker Sell Missions

Bunker Ammu-Nation Contracts

Gerald Contact Missions

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

3 Bunker Research Missions

After recently announcing the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, Rockstar Games is now giving a Vom Feuer Camo Tee for completing a Gunrunning Steal Supplies Mission this week.

New stock of cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update (April 4-10, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

RUNE Cheburek

Declasse Tulip

Dinka Thrust

Pegassi Torero

Ocelot XA-21

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Karin Vivanite

Vapid Dominator GT

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Enus Windsor Drop

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

BF Club

HSW Premium Test Ride (for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)

Karin S95 HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Bravado Greenwood

Pfister Comet S2

Time Trials for the week:

Muscle Premium Race – Down the Drain

Regular Time Trial – Tongva Valley

HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Lampadati Tigon

Karin Hotring Everon

Albany Brigham

Gamers can also claim the free Duke O’ Death anytime from the in-game Warstock Cache & Carry website.

List of weekly discounts available this week (April 4-10, 2024)

50% off:

Ballistic Equipment

Assault Rifle (Gun Van)

40% off:

Pegassi Torero

BF Dune FAV

Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Declasse Weaponised Tampa

30% off:

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Bravado Greenwood

Pfister Comet S2

Bunker Properties, Upgrades and Modifications

With Ned Luke reacting to his rumored debut in Grand Theft Auto Online, it seems like the best time to be a fan of the game, and claim all of the abovementioned bonuses throughout the week.

