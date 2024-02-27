5 best GTA Online Bunker locations in 2024

Rockstar Games added the Bunker property to GTA 5 Online in June 2017, and it is still popular in 2024. The Los Santos Airbase Bunkers started as a standard establishment to operate the gunrunning business. However, today, it offers more than manufacturing and supplying weapons. As a result, the community strongly advises every player to establish their Bunkers as soon as possible.

The multiplayer game offers 11 Bunkers situated in different locations. This article lists five of the best Bunker locations GTA Online players can buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 best Bunker locations to operate the Gunrunning business in GTA Online in 2024

1) Chumash Bunker

The Chumash Bunker is one of the most popular Bunker locations in GTA Online for many reasons. Rockstar Games added all the Bunkers outside Los Santos, and the Chumash Bunker is the closest one to the city. It is located in Chumas adjacent to the Great Ocean Highway and Barbareno Road. The Great Ocean Highway offers connectivity to all other major locations.

However, it is not in the middle of the State of San Andreas. The property is situated towards the west of the map, near the Pacific Ocean. Therefore, GTA Online players must not enter the area at high speeds as they could miss the entry marker and fall off the cliff to the ocean.

2) Farmhouse Bunker

The Farmhouse Bunker is another popular Bunker location that gives stiff competition to the Chumas Bunker. If you are serious about grinding money in GTA Online, then you can consider the Farmhouse Bunker to set up the Gunrunning business.

It is situated in the Grand Senora Desert near the Bolingbroke Penitentiary. The area is wide open, with a few trees here and there. You can easily commute to both Los Santos and Blaine County within a few minutes. However, it is the most expensive Bunker in GTA Online, with a starting price of $2,375,000.

3) Grand Senora Desert Bunker

The Grand Senora Desert Bunker is situated in the middle of the map of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. The Sandy Shores Airfield runway is towards the right of the establishment, giving you enough space to take off and land an aircraft.

The location also allows you to reach all corners of the map easily. However, there is no highway near the Bunker. The closest major roads are Route 68 to the south and Joshua Road to the west. You can purchase this Bunker location for a starting price of $2,120,000.

4) Smoke Tree Road Bunker

The Smoke Tree Road Bunker is also situated in the Grand Senora Desert but to the east of the Sandy Shores Airfield runway. As is customary, GTA Online players can use the runway to operate planes and helicopters for a faster commute.

The Senora Freeway runs just a few meters east of the Smoke Tree Road Bunker. If you have other GTA Online businesses in this area, then the Smoke Tree Road Bunker is one of the best choices for you. However, you must practice caution while traversing through the uneven terrain as your supplies may get damaged.

5) Thomson Scrapyard Bunker

The Thomson Scrapyard Bunker is near the Thomson Scrapyard in the Grand Senora Desert. If you prefer doing business in the Blaine County region, then this location is the best for you. The Senora Freeway is just a few meters to the east, giving you direct connectivity to both Los Santos and Blaine County.

Additionally, you can also visit the west of the map using Route 68. The property is listed on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for a starting price of $2,290,000. It is one of the best investments in GTA Online that you can make in 2024.

