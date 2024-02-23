Who is Vincent in GTA Online, and what will be his role in The Cluckin' Bell Farms Raid?

Rockstar Games has teased the return of Vincent Effenburger after the latest weekly update in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While veteran players are familiar with the character, many new players may not know him.

Vincent is an important character who helped players to raid The Diamond Casino in 2019. After that, he was away from the game for a while until the studio teased his return in the upcoming weeks.

This article briefly discusses who Vincent is in GTA Online and what role he will play in the upcoming The Cluckin' Bell Farms Raid.

Interesting things to know about Vincent Effenburger before The Cluckin' Bell Farms Raid in GTA Online

Vincent Effenburger first debuted in the multiplayer game in December 2019 as part of GTA Online: The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. Initially, he was the Head of Security at The Diamond Casino & Resort, and during this time, he helped the players in the following Casino Story Missions:

Casino - House Keeping

Casino - Bad Beat

However, after the Casino-Cashing Out mission, he is fired by Thornton Duggan, the new owner of the property. As revenge, Vincent Effenburger provides the players with vital security information about the Casino, which comes in handy during The Diamond Casino Heist, one of the best money-making jobs in GTA Online.

Following this, the character disappeared from the multiplayer game’s timeline. Although players could meet him through the heist and Casino Story Missions at any time, it is not considered an up-to-date period.

Nonetheless, if you log into the game after February 22, 2024, you’ll receive a call from Vincent informing you about raiding the Cluckin' Bell Farms. The GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist is an upcoming event where Vincent Effenburger is anticipated to be a tritagonist.

As per unreleased game files from The Chop Shop DLC, the character is now working as a cop for the Los Santos Police Department. He informs the Grand Theft Auto Online protagonists about new cartel activities in the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay and asks them to raid it for profits.

It is still unsure how much the character will be involved in the upcoming mission. However, we can expect him to be a remote guide like Lester Crest, Pavel, and Agent 14.

Nonetheless, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, fans are excited to meet him again and play the new Cluckin' Bell Farms Raid. The community is now looking forward to when Rockstar Games will release the heist update.

