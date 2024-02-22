GTA Online weekly update for February 22-28, 2024, released today

The brand-new GTA Online weekly update has been released today, February 22, 2024, adding another new vehicle as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed and different money-making opportunities. The Declasse Impaler SZ, a four-door sedan based on the Chevrolet Impala SS, is now available for $1,280,000. Till February 28, 2024, the Diamond Adversary series will reward players with 3x cash and RP.

Agatha is also feeling generous this week as she offers double bonuses on Casino Story Missions and Casino Work for the next seven days. Rockstar Games also teases the arrival of a brand-new heist, The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, in the coming weeks. New sets of wheels are also stocked at car showrooms in the latest GTA Online weekly update from today onward.

New GTA Online weekly update is live from today (February 22 to 28, 2024)

New Vehicle:

Declasse Impaler SZ (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

3x Cash and RP:

Diamond Adversary Series

2x Cash and RP:

Casino Story Missions

Casino Work Missions

Upcoming content in the coming weeks:

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

The abovementioned in-game bonuses allow players to hustle faster without relying on any working GTA Online money glitches in 2024.

Newest GTA Online vehicles at car showrooms and more (February 22 to 28, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Übermacht Zion Classic

Annis Hellion

Enus Paragon R

Vysser Neo

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Fathom FR36

Declasse Impaler SZ

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Übermacht Rebla GTS

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Ocelot Pariah

HSW Premium Test Ride (Xbox Series and PS5 consoles only):

Declasse Vigero ZX HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Invetero Coquette

Vapid Bullet

Declasse Vigero

Time Trial for the week:

Motorcycles Premium Race – A Sign of Things to Come

HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

Regular Time Trial – Storm Drain

Salvage Yard Vehicles:

Weeny Issi Rally

Declasse Mamba

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Gamers can try this free trick to increase their chances of winning the Podium Vehicle this week.

List of weekly discounts or items on sale (February 22 to 28, 2024)

Expand Tweet

30% off:

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Übermacht Zion Classic

Annis Hellion

Enus Paragon R

Penthouse Decorations

25% off (Gun Van):

Heavy Rifle

The next GTA Online weekly update will be released on February 29, 2024, shuffling the abovementioned things with different ones.

Check out more of the latest news and articles on Grand Theft Auto:

Update 1.68 patch notes || 10 things for solo players || Rockstar Editor removal || Best armored vehicles || money hacks || removed vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes Not at all 0 votes