How to play GTA Online Diamond Adversary Series for 3x bonuses this week? (February 22-28, 2024)

GTA Online's latest weekly update is live and active through February 28, 2024. This week, Rockstar Games has tripled the payout of the Diamond Adversary Series, consisting of eight different Adversary Modes. Hence, players can earn bonus payouts from various Adversary Modes instead of just one, which usually happens under weekly updates.

All of these matches can be started from GTA Online's pause menu. Anyone requiring assistance can take help from this article as it will explain how to play the Diamond Adversary Series for 3x bonus payout this week.

GTA Online Diamond Adversary Series: How to play for 3x bonuses this week (February 22 - 28, 2024)

To play a multiplayer match from the Diamond Adversary Series, enter GTA Online's pause menu, go to the ONLINE tab, click on Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and Adversary Mode.

The following options in the Adversary Mode playlist are part of the Diamond Adversary Series:

Diamond Entourage

Diamond Every Bullet Counts

Diamond Hardest Target

Diamond Juggernaut

Diamond Kill Quota

Diamond Resurrection

Diamond Slasher

Diamond Trading Places

Since these are different Adversary Modes, each has its own rules and regulations. The only common thing is they take place inside the Diamond Casino; hence, the name Diamond Adversary Series.

Here are some basic things to know about each GTA Online Diamond Adversary Series match:

Diamond Entourage - Played between two teams - Bodyguards and Assassins, and involves a Target (a single player). The Target must reach the extraction point before getting eliminated by the Assassins. Bodyguards are tasked with protecting the Target.

- Played between two teams - Bodyguards and Assassins, and involves a Target (a single player). The Target must reach the extraction point before getting eliminated by the Assassins. Bodyguards are tasked with protecting the Target. Diamond Every Bullet Counts - Last Man Standing match with very limited ammunition and weapons.

- Last Man Standing match with very limited ammunition and weapons. Diamond Hardest Target - Contested between two teams, with a new player becoming the Target every minute. Participants score points by killing the rival Target.

- Contested between two teams, with a new player becoming the Target every minute. Participants score points by killing the rival Target. Diamond Juggernaut - Played between two teams, each consisting of one heavily armored player called the Juggernaut. The first team to eliminate the opponent's Juggernaut wins.

- Played between two teams, each consisting of one heavily armored player called the Juggernaut. The first team to eliminate the opponent's Juggernaut wins. Diamond Kill Quota - Contested between multiple teams, the first of which to reach the Kill Quota with all weapons in their respective loadout and then get a melee kill wins the round.

- Contested between multiple teams, the first of which to reach the Kill Quota with all weapons in their respective loadout and then get a melee kill wins the round. Diamond Resurrection - Played between two teams, the first of which to reach the target score wins the round. All participants have one life, but killing an opponent resurrects an eliminated teammate.

- Played between two teams, the first of which to reach the target score wins the round. All participants have one life, but killing an opponent resurrects an eliminated teammate. Diamond Slasher - Contested between a group of Hunted and one Slasher. For the first three minutes, the latter gets a shotgun, and the former must hide. However, all Hunted get a shotgun after this time limit and can hunt the Slasher.

- Contested between a group of Hunted and one Slasher. For the first three minutes, the latter gets a shotgun, and the former must hide. However, all Hunted get a shotgun after this time limit and can hunt the Slasher. Diamond Trading Places - Played between Winners and Losers. When the latter eliminates the former, they switch teams. All players also have bars that fill as the Winner and drain as the Loser. Half of all participants with the most filled bars after the timer expires win the round.

Playing any of these Adversary Modes will reward 3x bonuses as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, which lasts through February 28, 2024.

