Newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (February 22 to 28, 2024)

The newest group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is finally available in Los Santos for players to steal and earn a good amount of money. Till February 28, 2024, everybody who plays Grand Theft Auto Online has an opportunity to grab some of the amazing vehicles the game has to offer while completing this week’s Salvage Yard Robbery missions.

The latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are manufactured by none other than the Bravado, Declasse, and Weeny.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles: Buffalo EVX, Mamba, and Issi Rally (February 22 to 28, 2024)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update has refreshed the Salvage Yard Robbery missions with a new set of vehicles. Within the next seven days, players can earn money by stealing a Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Mamba, and Weeny Issi Rally as part of these missions. Here’s a brief about each of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles of the week:

1) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is an electric muscle car that debuted last year on June 22, 2023, in Los Santos as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. It appears to be highly inspired by a real-life automobile – the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Buffalo EVX is one of the Imani-Tech vehicles that can be equipped with defensive mechanisms like Missile Lock-on Jammer. Additionally, it’s also an HSW-compatible car with a maximum speed of 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h).

2) Declasse Mamba

The Declasse Mamba is a good-looking 2-seater classic roadster that debuted almost nine years ago with the Executives and Other Criminals DLC update. The design of the ride is inspired by the real-life AC Cobra (MkIII) and its replica – Factory Five Racing Mk4 Roadster.

According to Broughy1322, the Mamba’s high displacement V8 engine allows it to reach a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:12.372.

3) Weeny Issi Rally

The Weeny Issi Rally is the third vehicle of the group that gamers can steal this week as part of the mentioned mission. Debuting on January 26, 2023, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, the SUV took direct inspiration from the real-life Mini John Cooper Works WRC.

Moreover, the Issi Rally can go up to a top speed of 138.25 mph (222.49 km/h) with the installation of HSW Performance Upgrades, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

The next set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be released on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Check out the latest Grand Theft Auto news and other articles below:

Weekly Event details || Update 1.68 patch notes || removed vehicles || money hacks || Rockstar Editor removal || 10 things for solo players

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you enjoy the Salvage Yard Robbery missions in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes