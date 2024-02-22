GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride Car (February 22 to 28)

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride Car are now available, giving motorheads and car collectors another chance to grab two of the best rides for free. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Übermacht Rebla GTS, a four-seater SUV. Additionally, players can win the Ocelot Pariah, one of the fastest sports cars in the game, by participating in the Los Santos Car Meet.

Both automobiles will remain available to claim till February 28, 2024, after which Rockstar Games will swap them with different sets of wheels. Let’s learn briefly about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car of the week.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Übermacht Rebla GTS

The current GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the Übermacht Rebla GTS, has been part of the game since 2019’s The Diamond Casino & Heist update. The SUV has taken strong influence from the following real-life rides:

Fourth-generation BMW X5 (G05) – Overall look and design

– Overall look and design Sixth-generation BMW M5 (F90) – Door handles and front bumper

– Door handles and front bumper Jaguar F-Pace (X761) – Side profile

– Side profile Land Rover Range Rover Velar (L560) – Greenhouse area

– Greenhouse area Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe (C292) – Tail lights

– Tail lights Third-generation Porsche Cayenne – Rear bumper and fenders

The Podium Vehicle, the Übermacht Rebla GTS, can go up to a maximum speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.700.

To get it for free in the latest GTA Online weekly update, players must try their luck at The Diamond Casino & Resort (Lucky Wheel) and get a chance to win it as the Podium Vehicle.

GTA Online Prize Ride car: Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah, being available as the Prize Ride car of the week, is a blessing to those who want to drive one of the best cars ever introduced in the open world of Los Santos. It is inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato – Overall design

– Overall design Ferrari 812 Superfast – Headlights

– Headlights Ferrari Portofino – Front bumper and grille

– Front bumper and grille Chevrolet Corvette (C7) – Side vent

– Side vent Porsche 918 Spyder – Tail lights

– Tail lights Jaguar F-Type – Diffuser

The latest Prize Ride Car, the Ocelot Pariah, is popular among the fanbase as one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. According to Broughy1322, it can reach a maximum speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:00.828.

To win it for free, players must finish races of the LSCM Series in the top five places for three days in a row.

Apart from the aforementioned automobiles, players are also entitled to earn double money or bonuses on Casino Work for the next seven days.

