GTA 5 update 1.68 (1.006.002) patch notes revealed

GTA 5 has just received a new patch for the update 1.68 earlier today, February 20, 2024. It is now available to download for all currently supported platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The latest version of the game is now 1.006.002 on current-gen consoles. The patch not only added a much-needed feature on the last-gen consoles version of GTA 5 but also removed the Rockstar Editor completely.

New GTA 5 update 1.68 patch notes are very important ones

Rockstar Games Support published official patch notes of the newest GTA 5 update, 1.68, a couple of moments ago, adding and removing content from last-gen consoles – PS4 and Xbox One.

Here’s everything PS4/Xbox One players need to know about how the latest patch affects their game:

General:

Added Voice Moderation Testing capacity on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Removed the Rockstar Editor feature, along with the associated Replay functionality from these versions.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue that used to crash Xbox One players’ games when using the voice chat feature.

Fixed an issue that used to disable voice chat function for Xbox One players after switching accounts from the game.

Fixed an issue due to which voice chat icons on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were not being displayed correctly after changing the Voice Chat setting to "On."

All that said, the GTA 5 update 1.68 also brought a very interesting change to all currently supported platforms, including PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles:

General (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S):

Added alternate method to unlock "Majestic" and "Vinewood Visionary" Trophies/Achievements (now unlockable via the Director Mode).

Players must know that these fixes and general improvements are being implemented as part of the last major DLC, The Chop Shop, released on December 12, 2023. It should also be noted that no information on a new GTA Online update for PC has been revealed yet.

Popular Rockstar insider Tez2 expects the PC version of the game to be made on par with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, as they reported on January 18, 2024.

The current update takes around 600 MB to download on PS5, and the download file size on other platforms should be around the same or slightly above it.

