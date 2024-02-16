Rockstar reveals release date for GTA Online's Impaler SZ

One of the much-awaited drip feed cars for GTA Online that's part of The Chop Shop DLC, the Impaler SZ, has finally got a release date. In a recent newswire article, Rockstar revealed when the unreleased muscle car will be available for purchase. This announcement came alongside the recent weekly update (February 15 - 21, 2024), which saw the release of another drip-feed vehicle from The Chop Shop DLC — the Gallivanter Baller ST-D.

The upcoming Impaler SZ is a muscle car, and a lot has been revealed about it by dataminers, including the price, performance, customization, and more. So here are all the details fans need to know about the vehicle in GTA Online.

The Impaler SZ in GTA Online: Release date, price, performance, and more

Expand Tweet

The Impaler SZ is due to arrive on February 22, 2024, as a drip-feed vehicle from The Chop DLC in GTA Online. The 1994–1996 Chevrolet Impala SS serves as the main basis for this vehicle. This is easily given away by the in-game name, which is almost identical to the real one. Here's what Rockstar had to say about the car in their latest newswire article:

"Meanwhile, the city’s drag racers waiting with bated breath for the release of the Declasse Impaler SZ sedan can look forward to its arrival next week."

As the description suggests, this vehicle is primarily meant for the new Drag Races, which were also introduced alongside The Chop Shop. The car features several crazy customization options unique to drag cars, such as a drag cowl for the hood and a wheelie bar with a chute for the rear diffuser. Players who want to do Drag Races in GTA Online with the Impaler SZ can do so by visiting the blip outside the LS Car Meet.

As seen in the embedded X post from Tez2 (@TezFunz2), the Declasse Impaler SZ will cost $1,280,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. This makes it quite affordable, especially compared to other vehicles from The Chop DLC, like the purchasable cop cars. When it comes to performance, the Impaler SZ isn't that impressive, according to those who have already tried it out.

It performs exactly like one would expect from a 90s sedan like this. It's definitely not the fastest muscle car in GTA Online, and it doesn't have the most responsive handling, but none of this should be a problem, as it's not made for speed or cornering. The Impaler SZ is a fun drag car with some cool customization options and a really stunning retro aesthetic.

Check out our other GTA Online guides:

Solo money glitch || Current weekly update || Fooligan Jobs bonuses || Power Play Guide || Returning cars this week || Current Showroom cars || Current Salvage Yard vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.