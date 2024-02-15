How to access GTA Online Fooligan Jobs for double cash rewards? (February 15-24, 2024)

The GTA Online Fooligan Jobs are currently offering double cash and RP to players, making them a great way to get money in the game. While veterans are quite aware of how to start these missions, newbies often find themselves wandering without any information about the jobs. Well, this is quite natural because the game sometimes lacks this type of information.

Well, the Fooligan Jobs are connected to the First Dose mission that unlocks it in the game. However, someone who hasn't spent a lot of time in GTA Online won't know where to go or how to trigger these tasks.

This article will offer a step-by-step guide on how to access the Fooligan Jobs in the online multiplayer and complete them to earn double cash and RP rewards.

Completing the GTA Online First Dose 1 mission will unlock the Fooligan Jobs

As mentioned, players can only access the Fooligan Jobs and complete them to earn extra cash during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update after completing the First Dose 1 mission. This is important because these jobs are offered by Dax, who becomes a contact after you complete the Welcome to the Troupe mission.

At the end of the mission, Fooliganz will set up their Freakshop, and you will be able to contact Dax afterward. Now, to access the Fooligan Jobs, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Bring out your phone.

Open contacts.

Call Dax.

Select the Request Work option.

option. Start the Fooligan Job.

So, as seen, starting the Fooligan Jobs in the game is very easy. While it would have been more interesting if players got the new Gallivanter Baller ST-D as a reward for completing these missions, the double cash and RP are not bad at all, considering these tasks are relatively easy. Dax gives you five such missions:

Crop Dustin'

Heavy Metal

Liquid Assets

Working Remotely

Write-Off

Note that you must wait for one in-game day (around 48 minutes in real life) before you can start another mission after completing one. These tasks revolve around helping Dax take out his rivals by destroying their cargo or killing their leaders.

Another interesting thing is that the Acid Lab Sell Missions in GTA Online are also offering 2x cash and RP rewards. While players can purchase this vehicle separately, completing the First Dose missions will eventually give access to the Brigade that can be equipped with the lab. It's also a great way to make money in the game.

While completing these missions is quite fun, and the extra cash is appreciated, you can also check out other amazing GTA Online discounts and offers that the game is offering during this week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do like the First Dose missions in GTA Online? Yes, they are interesting Nah, not really 0 votes