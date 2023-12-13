All leaked drip feed vehicles coming in GTA Online Chop Shop update

The GTA Online Chop Shop update has introduced several new vehicles to the game, including the Grotti Turismo Omaggio supercar. However, Rockstar Games has plans to roll out other vehicles soon. Some players have looked at the game files and have come up with names of the cars that the developers will drip-feed over time.

This is a good strategy as it allows the developers to slowly release the vehicles and keep the players invested in the game. Since they have already rolled out a few new cars and modifications, the new ones will probably start coming out with weekly updates.

This article has a list of such vehicles that are rumored to become a part of the online multiplayer soon.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. The details mentioned below are sourced from YouTube user Digital Car Addict.

List of all the leaked vehicles that will come to GTA Online as a part of the Chop Shop update

As mentioned before, there are around eight cars that Rockstar Games might drip-feed to the game with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. Players have been sharing images of the vehicles that will probably show up soon in the online multiplayer. These are the vehicles that might be potentially introduced over time into the game with the new update:

Gallivanter Baller ST-D - $1,715,000

- $1,715,000 Boxville (LSDS) - $356,250 to $475,000

- $356,250 to $475,000 Benson (Cluckin' Bell) - $513,750 to $685,000

- $513,750 to $685,000 Bravado Dorado - $1,375,000

- $1,375,000 Canis Terminus - $1,877,500

- $1,877,500 Albany Cavalcade XL - $1,665,000

- $1,665,000 Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor - $4,065,000 to $5,420,000

- $4,065,000 to $5,420,000 Declasse Impaler SZ - $1,280,000

Note that this does not list the vehicles according to their release dates. Along with these vehicles, there is also a Christmas-themed Phantom truck that players have uncovered from the game files. The vehicle is in a red and white paint job that matches the festive theme. There may be more vehicles to come that are not on the list.

A screenshot from Rockstar's Newswire. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has not mentioned anything about the release date of these vehicles, and the Grand Theft Auto community is assuming that they will be a part of a future GTA Online update. The developers did mention that the ongoing Chop Shop DLC still has a lot to offer, so players can expect more vehicles as well as goodies to show up soon.

