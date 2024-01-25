GTA Online's infinite money glitch allows solo players in 2024 to earn millions with ease

Despite Rockstar Games' tremendous efforts to remove money glitches from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, players always find a way around the game mechanics to exploit them. Recently, a YouTuber named PrimeGaming (YouTube/@PrimeGam1ng) shared a video demonstrating a solo money glitch that allowed them to make millions of money. According to the user, the glitch currently works in the game and can be performed by anyone.

However, readers should note that Rockstar Games is very vigilant about money exploits in the multiplayer game and frequently takes strict action against those who use them. Therefore, GTA Online players are advised to stay away from such activities.

YouTuber demonstrates GTA Online solo money glitch to make millions in 2024

On January 24, 2024, PrimeGaming shared the above video demonstrating how to use the glitch to make money in GTA 5 Online.

According to them, you must first deposit all your pocket money into your in-game bank account using the Maze Bank website. After that, you have to go to the character swap screen and delete the secondary character from there. Next, you have to create a new character and save it using the default settings provided by Rockstar Games.

However, while creating the new character, you must press Yes, which asks you to copy progress from the old character to the new character. Once you load into a new public session, visit any in-game website to buy a new vehicle in GTA Online.

Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto Online money glitch video (1/2) (Image via YouTube/@PrimeGam1ng)

PrimeGaming advised buying a cheap vehicle for first-time glitch users. Choose any vehicle from any in-game website and click on Buy It Now. Once you click it, the website should show a Transaction Pending message. According to the YouTuber, players should disconnect their game from the internet as soon as it shows Transaction Pending.

After a brief moment, the Transaction Pending message should change to Purchased. Next, reconnect the internet connection and join an Invite Only session. The YouTuber mentioned that if, during the process, the game asks you to change your GTA Online character’s appearance, press No.

Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto Online money glitch video (2/2) (Image via YouTube/@PrimeGam1ng)

Once you load into an Invite Only session, call your Mechanic and request a delivery of the newly purchased vehicle. Once delivered, drive the car to any of the Los Santos Customs garages and sell it.

According to PrimeGaming, if you execute the glitch properly, the game should give you the selected vehicle for free. Your bank balance should not change after you load into a multiplayer session after reconnecting the game to the internet.

The YouTuber further mentioned that you should earn extra profits in GTA Online by selling the free vehicle in LS Customs.

