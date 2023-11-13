5 best money-making methods for GTA Online beginners (November 2023)

Playing as a beginner in GTA Online is one of the most challenging times one has to pass through. While Rockstar Games offers a plethora of money-making methods in the multiplayer game, most of them require some sort of investment or prerequisites that new players cannot afford. However, the community has also identified some good-paying jobs that one can do without spending any money.

This article lists five of the best money-making methods for all new players in GTA Online, even with a zero budget.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five solid money-making methods for beginners to try in GTA Online in November 2023

1) Junk Energy Skydives

While most veteran players avoid the Junk Energy Skydives, it can become one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners. Rockstar Games offers ten daily Junk Energy Skydive missions in different areas. Each successful skydive and landing will reward you with $5000.

You can earn up to $50,000 in around 30 minutes if you do all ten. The game will offer you another $50,000 for completing all skydiving missions of the day. Moreover, if you manage to pull all skydives with a gold medal reward, you’ll win an additional $50,000.

2) Junk Energy Time Trials

Unlike the Junk Energy Skydives, you can do only one Junk Energy Time Trial mission in GTA Online. However, the base profit is almost equivalent to the former. Rockstar Games offers a total of 14 Time Trail missions. Each mission can reward you between $51,000 to $54,000. These missions require no investment, as the game will provide all equipment.

You can also repeat the Time Trial mission multiple times a day. However, once you beat the par time, you’ll earn only between $1000 to $4000 until the mission resets. It is one of the most fun ways to make money in GTA Online. The game will provide you with a special bicycle to beat the clock.

3) Taxi Work jobs

Although Taxi Work jobs do not pay much compared to other errands in Grand Theft Auto Online, it is still a notable way to make money for beginners. You need to pick up and drop off NPC customers from one point to another. The payment increases with each trip up to the tenth one.

Taxi Work jobs offer 5x money, making it one of the best errands to grind. However, the offer is only available till November 15, 2023. The GTA 6 leaked footage showing various taxi cars operating in Vice City, and fans also want taxi missions in the upcoming game.

4) Raiding Stash Houses

Raiding Stash Houses is one of the best freemode jobs in GTA Online. Although it is a one-time event, Rockstar Games allows you to do them daily. These are marked with a purple house with a target icon on top. Each successful raid offers you a cash reward of $30,500.

Each raid comprises four steps: Killing the enemies inside, finding the Safe Locker code, stealing items from the Locker, and escaping from the enemies outside. Finding the Safe Locker code is the most challenging part, and one must search every corner to locate it.

5) Collecting G’s Caches

G’s Caches is a daily collectible event in the game. It rewards you with various items such as cash, snacks, and full ammo. The mission requires finding and collecting a package hidden in a discreet area. While the area remains marked, you must find the spot alone.

You can earn around $16,000 within a minute, making it one of the best and fastest money-making methods in GTA Online for beginners. However, the mission sometimes triggers the nearby cops. One must be vigilant for any situation that arrives afterward.

