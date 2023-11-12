Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles through November 15, 2023

Rockstar Games’s brand-new GTA Online update event is underway, offering staggering discounts on some of the best vehicles available in this game. From now until November 15, 2023, you can dive into the open world of Los Santos and save a lot of your hard-earned money by buying automobiles from Pegassi, Grotti, Obey, Progen, Vysser, Pfister, and Ocelot.

One brand-new aircraft from Mammoth is also available at a much lower price in the latest weekly event.

The best time to buy new GTA Online vehicles is right now (November 12 to 15, 2023)

Rockstar Games is back in the limelight with its latest GTA Online weekly update, providing players with a massive opportunity to save a lot of money on purchasing a new in-game vehicle this week.

Price slashes of up to 50% can be claimed on this week’s featured discounted section. Here’s a complete list of vehicles and aircraft you can get at lower prices through November 15, 2023:

Pegassi Infernus (50% off)

Grotti Cheetah (50% off)

Obey 9F Cabrio (40% off)

Progen GP1 (40% off)

Vysser Neo (40% off)

Pfister 811 (40% off)

Ocelot Locust (40% off)

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (40% off)

Mammoth F-160 Raiju (25% off)

Which is the best vehicle on sale this week?

While the Vysser Neo is also available on sale this week, the best and most logical investment you can make involves buying the Mammoth F-160 Raiju aircraft. It is a brand new military VTOL attack jet based on the real-life Joint Strike Fighter.

Apart from the basic VTOL capabilities that fans can expect from it, this aircraft offers phenomenal performance. It can reach a staggering top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h) when in horizontal flying mode, making it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

The latest weekly update slices its price by 25%, making now the perfect time to own such a great aircraft in Los Santos.

While the GTA 6 leaked footage doesn’t reveal much about aircraft in the upcoming game, fans can expect the F-160 Raiju to be in it.

