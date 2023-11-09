GTA Online weekly update for November 9-15, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally live, rewarding players with huge bonuses and challenges as the community is on the path of next Grand Theft Auto title. From now until November 15, 2023, Taxi Work is giving 5X cash and RP, whereas completing Simeon’s Export Requests will reward with triple bonuses.
Rockstar Games is also giving players a chance to unlock a special livery for a currently unreleased vehicle through the brand new Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge.
Throughout November 29, 2023, gamers can once again enjoy the Sprunk vs. eCola challenge and unlock unique collectibles. Daredevils can participate in the Kill Quota adversary mode to earn 3x cash and RP for the next seven days. New weekly discounts, car showroom vehicles, and much more are available with the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update turns up excitement with huge bonuses (November 9-15, 2023)
New limited-time events:
- The Sprunk & eCola Challenge (till November 29)
- Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge (till November 15)
5x Cash and RP:
- Taxi Work
3x Cash and RP:
- VIP Work and Challenges
- Simeon's Export Requests
- Kill Quota Adversary Mode
2x Cash and RP:
- Import/Export Sell Missions
This is, so far, the best week to hustle in Los Santos without relying on any Grand Theft Auto 5 money glitches.
New vehicles are now available at GTA Online car showrooms (November 2-8, 2023)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Ocelot Locust
- Bravado Banshee
- Grotti Cheetah
- Pegassi Infernus
- Vysser Neo
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Truffade Adder
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
Podium Vehicle:
- Ocelot Penetrator
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
HSW Premium Test Ride:
- Principe Deveste Eight HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Pfister 811
- Progen GP1
- Obey 9F Cabrio
This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Ocelot Penetrator, is a 2-seater sports car that is based on the real-life Jaguar XJ220.
List of all weekly discounts and exclusive event rewards
50% off (November 9-15):
- Grotti Cheetah
- Pegassi Infernus
- HSW Conversion Costs
- Executive Offices
- Vehicle Warehouses
- Obey 10F Widebody
- BF Weevil Custom
- Brioso 300 Widebody
- Sentinel Classic Widebody
40% off (November 9-15):
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Ocelot Locust
- Pfister 811
- Vysser Neo
- Progen GP1
- Obey 9F Cabrio
25% off (November 9-15):
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju
Sprunk vs. eCola Rewards (drink 100 million Sprunk and eCola cans as a community through November 29)
- Custom Sprunk & eCola vanity licence plate
- Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit
- Sprunk x eCola Mammoth F-160 Raiju livery
With the GTA 6 trailer coming next month, it seems like Rockstar is trying to make this one the best weekly update so far.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
Not at all
1 votes