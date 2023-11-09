GTA Online weekly update for November 9-15, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally live, rewarding players with huge bonuses and challenges as the community is on the path of next Grand Theft Auto title. From now until November 15, 2023, Taxi Work is giving 5X cash and RP, whereas completing Simeon’s Export Requests will reward with triple bonuses.

Rockstar Games is also giving players a chance to unlock a special livery for a currently unreleased vehicle through the brand new Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge.

Throughout November 29, 2023, gamers can once again enjoy the Sprunk vs. eCola challenge and unlock unique collectibles. Daredevils can participate in the Kill Quota adversary mode to earn 3x cash and RP for the next seven days. New weekly discounts, car showroom vehicles, and much more are available with the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update turns up excitement with huge bonuses (November 9-15, 2023)

New limited-time events:

The Sprunk & eCola Challenge (till November 29)

Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge (till November 15)

5x Cash and RP:

Taxi Work

3x Cash and RP:

VIP Work and Challenges

Simeon's Export Requests

Kill Quota Adversary Mode

2x Cash and RP:

Import/Export Sell Missions

This is, so far, the best week to hustle in Los Santos without relying on any Grand Theft Auto 5 money glitches.

New vehicles are now available at GTA Online car showrooms (November 2-8, 2023)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Ocelot Locust

Bravado Banshee

Grotti Cheetah

Pegassi Infernus

Vysser Neo

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Truffade Adder

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Podium Vehicle:

Ocelot Penetrator

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Principe Deveste Eight HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Pfister 811

Progen GP1

Obey 9F Cabrio

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Ocelot Penetrator, is a 2-seater sports car that is based on the real-life Jaguar XJ220.

List of all weekly discounts and exclusive event rewards

50% off (November 9-15):

Grotti Cheetah

Pegassi Infernus

HSW Conversion Costs

Executive Offices

Vehicle Warehouses

Obey 10F Widebody

BF Weevil Custom

Brioso 300 Widebody

Sentinel Classic Widebody

40% off (November 9-15):

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Ocelot Locust

Pfister 811

Vysser Neo

Progen GP1

Obey 9F Cabrio

25% off (November 9-15):

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Sprunk vs. eCola Rewards (drink 100 million Sprunk and eCola cans as a community through November 29)

Custom Sprunk & eCola vanity licence plate

Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit

Sprunk x eCola Mammoth F-160 Raiju livery

With the GTA 6 trailer coming next month, it seems like Rockstar is trying to make this one the best weekly update so far.

