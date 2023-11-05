5 quickest ways to make money in GTA Online (November 2023)

Grinding money is one of the most tedious tasks in GTA Online, and many players have been doing it for years. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of money-making methods in the game and also introduces new ones with seasonal updates. However, not all offer equal payouts, and most are not worth the grind. Many players often search for the fastest ways to make the most money in the multiplayer game.

Although no job offers cash rewards every minute, this article lists the five best and quickest ways to make money in GTA Online in November 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five errands that offer the quickest money in GTA Online in 2023

1) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are some of the most repeatedly played missions since its introduction in December 2021. These are similar to Lester’s Assassination Mission from Grand Theft Auto 5, except they are given by Franklin Clinton in GTA Online. Also, you can replay them countless times.

Rockstar Games offers a standard payout of $15,000 for each assassination mission. However, if you follow the exact instructions given by Franklin for the mission and complete it, you’ll be given an additional bonus of $70,000, thus increasing the total payout to $85,000. There are eight assassination missions in the series, and each one takes only a couple of minutes to complete.

2) Auto Shop Client Jobs

The Auto Shop Client Jobs offers huge profits for those who grind them regularly. It is also one of the most genuine ways to make money in GTA Online. If you opt for the Car Lift upgrades in the business, Rockstar Games will provide you with two NPC cars every in-game day.

Your job is to repair them as per customers’ instructions and deliver them to their doorstep. While each car pays different amounts, you can expect to earn around an average of $40,000 per delivery. However, the car must not be damaged during the process as it will reduce the payout. It is undoubtedly one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online.

3) Nightclub Safe Locker

The Nightclub Safe Locker is a hidden gem inside the Nightclub business. While other businesses require you to do something directly or indirectly, the GTA Online Nightclub generates profits without you even doing anything. When you are active in the multiplayer game, the Nightclub Safe Locker can generate up to $50,000 per in-game day.

However, you must occasionally visit the Nightclub business for the following two reasons: take out the money from the Safe Locker ($250,000 storage limit) and maintain the Nightclub’s popularity. The latter is directly proportional to how much money the Locker will generate. Therefore, one must keep an eye on the operations.

4) Junk Energy Skydives

Junk Energy Skydives are the most profitable freemode events in GTA Online in 2023. These are side activities that offer ten missions every day. Each skydive mission offers $5,000 and RP. However, if you complete all ten in a day, you’ll get an additional $50,000 reward.

Moreover, if you manage to finish them all with Gold Medal achievements, GTA Online will reward you with another $50,000. You can make up to $150,000 by completing all ten Junk Energy Skydives missions every day.

5) Export Mixed Goods

Although the Warehouse business under the Executive Office is an active business that requires your direct involvement, the Warehouse Assistants gather mixed goods in the background that you can sell to make extra profits in GTA Online. You can deliver these mixed goods to the docks every 48 real-life minutes and make $50,000.

These are extra products that do not affect your Warehouse inventory. Export Mixed Goods is a relatively new errand many players are unaware of. However, it offers great value to those players to grind them regularly.

