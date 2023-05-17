GTA Online Nightclub Guide: How to generate passive income from it

The Nightclub is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games added them in July 2018 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours DLC and they instantly became popular among the player base. It is a unique kind of business that generate profits for players in three ways: Maintaining Nightclub popularity, Warehouse, and Safe Locker. While the first two are active jobs, the last one generates passive income for players while they are away.

That said, many players are unaware of the conditions of the passive income source, causing them to lose money over time. Rockstar Games also does not explicitly clarify the rules, making the process more difficult for users. To help, this article explains how you can generate a steady stream of passive income from the Nightclub business.

The Nightclub is the best passive income-generating source in GTA Online

As previously stated, the Safe Lock is the only way to earn passive income in GTA Online Nightclubs. However, it is directly related to maintaining the premises' popularity, which is an active job. The Safe keeps the profits generated by the business and allows you to collect them regularly.

However, Rockstar Games devised a complex process to determine the amount generated by the Safe. By default, it generates a maximum of $50,000 per in-game day, equivalent to 48 real-life minutes. But the popularity meter plays a significant role in this regard. Players must fill all five bars to earn the maximum profits, failing which will reduce the amount.

Each bar represents a certain percentage of the Nightclub's popularity and the revenue it will generate. You can refer to the following list to better understand the Safe Lock money generation method:

100-95%: $50,000

90%: $45,000

85%: $25,000

80%: $24,000

75%: $23,000

70%: $22,000

65%: $21,000

60%: $20,000

55%: $10,000

50%: $9,500

45%: $9,000

40%: $8,500

35%: $8,000

30%: $2,500

25%: $2,200

20%: $2,000

15%: $1,800

10%: $1,600

5-0%: $1,500

These are the amounts that the Safe Lock will generate each in-game day based on the popularity percentage. To maintain 100% popularity and generate full profits from the GTA Online business, players must visit it every few hours and check the meter.

If your percentage is low, you can boost it by participating in various active jobs offered by the property. These GTA Online jobs will only increase popularity by a certain percentage, and players with a low percentage will have to do them repeatedly to restore the Nightclub's full glory.

Once your popularity bar is full, keep an eye on the Locker’s amount, as it can only store up to $250,000. If you do not collect your money by then, the Nightclub will cease to generate passive income.

Poll : Do you regularly check the Nightclub's popularity and Safe Lock in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes