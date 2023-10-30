5 reasons why GTA 5 is better than GTA San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA San Andreas share the same DNA, but in different universes. While the latter was the most ambitious project of Rockstar Games’ 3D Universe, the former is the most pioneering video game of the HD Universe. Fans are often divided on which one is better, and they defend their favorite title with plausible reasons.

However, there is no denying that the 2013 title has many aspects that can outshine San Andreas’ prestige. This article lists five points where GTA 5 goes beyond San Andreas’ scope in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 areas where GTA 5 is better than San Andreas

1) Better graphics

The first thing you notice in both games is the graphics. GTA San Andreas’ graphics were phenomenal when it was released in 2004. However, it has become heavily outdated with the progress of technology. Currently, Grand Theft Auto 5 undoubtedly has the best graphics among all other titles in the series.

The 2013 title has high-resolution textures and can be played on 4K screens as well. However, San Andreas barely has HD graphics and the resolution distorts when played on modern screens. Moreover, Grand Theft Auto 5 has various graphics settings, including ray tracing. However, San Andreas lacks in this field.

2) Realistic depiction of Los Angeles

Both GTA 5 and San Andreas depict a fictional version of real-life Los Angeles. However, Rockstar Games implemented a much more realistic version of the city in the 2013 title. While you can compare the HD Universe Los Santos with Los Angeles almost accurately, the 3D Universe's model has many inaccuracies.

Some iconic locations such as the Vinewood sign, Maze Bank tower, and Groove Street, among others, are present in both games. But GTA 5’s world looks and feels more realistic when compared to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. The NPCs, vehicles, and other establishments also mimic the metropolis of Los Angeles almost accurately.

3) Quality-of-life upgrades

Grand Theft Auto 5 has several quality-of-life upgrades compared to GTA San Andreas. The 3D Universe games were notorious for lacking some important features such as navigation, checkpoints, time fast-forwarding, and many others. However, Rockstar Games started to include them in the HD Universe titles, easing the experience for all players.

In San Andreas, you have to travel to the Safe Houses to save your progress. However, in the latest title, you can do so from any location on the map simply by using the in-game mobile phone. The inclusion of the weapon wheel was also one of the most significant improvements in Grand Theft Auto 5.

4) Special abilities

Before GTA 5, the protagonists used to lack special abilities. While you could increase their stamina, muscle, shooting skills, swimming abilities, and many other qualities, they do not count as special abilities. However, Rockstar Games provided all three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5 with their unique special powers.

These special abilities help players to perform extraordinary stunts in the game. While Carl “CJ” Johnson is one of the most popular protagonists, his lack of special abilities keeps him behind Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips in terms of survival skills. The GTA 6 leaks disclosed that Rockstar would include special abilities in the upcoming game as well.

5) Multiple characters and choices

While Carl “CJ” Johnson is the one and only protagonist in GTA San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 5 has three main characters, making the storytelling even more interesting. Moreover, each is given multiple choices on various occasions, which also determines the gameplay's outcome. It is one of the most welcoming features in the 2013 title.

San Andreas has a linear storyline where CJ has no choice but to do exactly what he is told. Many other Grand Theft Auto protagonists also had to follow the same principle. However, Rockstar gives the protagonists freedom of choice in the HD Universe.

Poll : Which GTA game do you like the most? GTA 5 GTA San Andreas 0 votes