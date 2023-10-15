Why GTA 6 $150 price won't get confirmed by Rockstar anytime soon

One widely spread rumor about GTA 6 says that it will cost $150 upon official release. The speculations came out in July 2023, and fans were shocked to know the price. Some players also stated that Rockstar Games is spending a fortune to develop the game, and will naturally charge a premium amount. However, many players aren’t buying the information and have asked the studio for confirmation.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games hasn’t shared a word on the matter even after three months. The studio remains tight-lipped as it has done with other GTA 6 rumors. This article explains why the developer may not share an official statement regarding Grand Theft Auto 6’s $150 price tag.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 6’s price is more likely to be revealed by Rockstar Games after the official announcement

Rockstar Games has been strictly secretive regarding any aspect of Grand Theft Auto 6. The studio is rumored to be developing the game since 2014, and only confirmed its status in February 2022.

The notorious leak of September 2022 was a big blow to the company, where Rockstar had to acknowledge the game once again. Other than these two instances, there is no other official information about the upcoming GTA game being available.

The rumor about the $150 price tag took the gaming community by storm. However, Rockstar Games still hasn’t shared an official statement because it does so only for reports that have factual values.

For instance, before the GTA 6 leaks, there were clips from various sources that claimed that the videos were from the upcoming game. However, the gaming studio only confirmed the ones that were actually leaked from its servers.

Since the $150 price tag is not real, Rockstar Games will not confirm it. You can expect to know the actual price after the studio announces a release date and platforms. However, considering we still don’t have an official teaser or trailer for the game itself, the price reveal is a distant dream.

Therefore, fans are advised not to believe in the $150 price tag rumor and consider Rockstar Games’ silence as a subtle hint of "no."

Till then, you should know the following confirmed details about the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game:

The game is set in an HD Universe Vice City of the modern period.

Rockstar Games has spent nearly $2 billion developing it.

The franchise will get its first female protagonist (Lucia) in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto Online will get its successor after the next game's official release.

Rockstar is using improved AI to make the NPCs more life-like.

Although these details haven't been explicitly confirmed by Rockstar Games, they were disclosed in the GTA 6 leak fiasco that the studio acknowledged last year.

Poll : Do you believe Rockstar Games will charge $150 for GTA 6? Yes No 12 votes