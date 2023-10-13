Why GTA 6 won't release anytime soon

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will likely not be released anytime soon. Although it is painful to accept, the game is still in development and isn't ready to be showcased. In recent years, the upcoming title has gained major traction in community discussions and speculations. The notorious September 2022 leaks also fueled them, making gamers even more excited. However, an official preview or release date is still a distant dream.

Even though many insiders and leakers have tried to predict an announcement date in the past, Rockstar Games did not follow any of those patterns. As a result, fans have now started to believe that GTA 6 is still a few years away from its debut.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games says GTA 6 will be announced once it is ready

The first official acknowledgment about the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game came on February 4, 2022, when Rockstar Games stated the following:

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”

After this, the only time the gaming studio mentioned the upcoming game was after the GTA 6 videos got leaked on the internet. Since then, Rockstar has been tight-lipped about any matter related to the project.

Many fans alleged that the studio is deliberately delaying the game’s release so that it could gain more profits from GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant.

However, on March 7, 2022, Michael Pachter, a renowned game analyst, stated that Rockstar Games has been developing the upcoming game since 2014 and that it would take over 10 years. Surprisingly, Arion Kurtaj, the GTA 6 leaker, also stated the same after he stole data from the company.

Michael Pachter further added that the next game would incorporate a huge open world containing Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and parts of Europe. The content would also cover 400 - 500 gameplay hours.

Developing such an ambitious project takes time and effort, and Rockstar Games is likely trying its best to get things done as soon as possible. The COVID-19 pandemic also slowed down (if not completely halted) development for at least two years.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that Grand Theft Auto 6 will take a little longer to release due to various circumstances throughout the years.

Tez2’s remark about the upcoming game’s release date (Image via Tez2)

Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a popular insider, previously stated that Rockstar Games has a flexible deadline of releasing GTA 6 towards the end of 2024 or early 2025. While the insider has a track record of making accurate predictions in the past, the gaming studio hasn’t released a trailer for the game to date.

This is making some players skeptical about whether or not the game will be released in the predicted period. However, some fans are still optimistic.

