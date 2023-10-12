GTA 6 trailer release date is reportedly just 10 days away, fans can't believe it

Another individual has predicted the release date of the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer, and the community is not buying it. DaniRep (X/@DaniRep), a popular YouTuber with over 12.7 million subscribers, recently claimed that Rockstar Games is just 10 days away from releasing a trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

While the prediction may be a random guess, it is important to note that Rockstar Games actually follows DaniRep on X. However, the American gaming studio has yet to confirm the content creator’s claim. Many fans also called him out for allegedly spreading baseless rumors.

YouTuber claims Rockstar Games will release a GTA 6 trailer in the third week of October 2023

On October 11, 2023, DaniRep shared a post on X claiming that Rockstar Games would reveal the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game in just 10 days. The original statement was in Spanish, and the English translation reads as follows:

“10 Days for the GTA 6 trailer”

According to DaniRep's statement, the gaming studio will release the trailer on Saturday, October 21, 2023. However, the player base does not seem to be convinced by the YouTuber’s claim.

Chris Marxx’s (now renamed InfinityBesk) claim about the upcoming game’s trailer (Image via X/Sportskeeda)

Recently, there have been many predictions regarding Grand Theft Auto 6. On September 25, 2023, Chris Marxx (now renamed InfinityBesk) claimed that Rockstar Games would announce the upcoming game on October 26, 2023.

Elrubius’ claim about the GTA 6’s trailer (Image via X/Sportskeeda)

On October 4, 2023, Elrubius (X/@Rubiu5), another popular YouTuber, claimed that the trailer for the upcoming game was closer than the community expected.

Chris Marxx’s claims immediately got busted by the player base, and Elrubius also didn't get a positive response. DaniRep is now facing similar criticism from the community, with many fans discarding their claims.

Fan’s reaction to Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer news (1/3) (Image via X/Sportskeeda)

Fan’s reaction to Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer news (2/3) (Image via X/Sportskeeda)

Fan’s reaction to Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer news (3/3) (Image via X/Sportskeeda)

The upcoming GTA title is one of the most talked-about topics in the gaming community right now, and many individuals are trying to gain attention using baseless rumors and leaks. Readers are advised to follow Rockstar Games across social media for official information.

