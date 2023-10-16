GTA San Andreas can now run on a smartwatch, shows the new way of portable gaming

GTA San Andreas has a rich legacy, and the game is still unstoppable in 2023. Rockstar Games released the game in 2004 for the then-major gaming platforms. However, Artur Sychov (X/@ASychov), founder and CEO at Somnium Space, recently shared a video of the game running on a smartwatch. Although the American gaming studio never released the title for smartwatches, the video showed it running without any issues.

Many fans also lauded the act and said it is a new step towards portable gaming. The one-minute-long video demonstrated a few early gameplay moments from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas Android version can now be played on Android smartwatches

Expand Tweet

Artur Sychov shared the video on October 9, 2023. However, the original video dates back to June 2021, when a YouTube channel named Full Android Smartwatch shared a complete version of the clip.

The user used a LOKMAT APPLLP 4 PRO smartwatch and an 8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini Controller to play GTA San Andreas. You should note that the YouTuber is playing the Android version port of the popular 2004 title.

Rockstar Games officially released the game on the following platforms:

PlayStation 2

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

PC

Apple Macintosh

Apple iOS

Android

However, the studio discontinued the game after releasing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The original game was considered one of the most ambitious projects of its time. Many players were even reportedly unable to run the game on their PCs.

However, seeing the game running on a small device like a smartwatch has undoubtedly surprised the fans. The game fits perfectly on the small screen of the smartwatch, and you can easily play all missions with the controller.

A few years ago, Facebook (now Meta) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced they were developing GTA San Andreas to be playable on their virtual reality headsets. While the project is yet to be made available to the public, the smartwatch video has certainly created more buzz than that.

Gaming fans are also looking forward to what technological leap Rockstar Games will take with Grand Theft Auto 6. Portable gaming has gained significant popularity in recent years, and many players want a portable version of the upcoming game as well.

Poll : Will you try GTA San Andreas on a smartwatch? Yes No 2 votes