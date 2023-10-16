GTA 6 gameplay first look rumoured to be leaked already

While Rockstar Games has yet to release an official trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, an X (formerly Twitter) account named GTA 6 NEWS shared a nine-second-long video saying it could be from the highly anticipated game. The video took the player base by storm, depicting a familiar part of Vice City. The video was also captured in a way that looks like an in-game shot.

Although most players believe it is the first leaked gameplay video from the upcoming GTA game, many insiders, data miners, and graphics artists stated it is a real-life video from Miami, Florida. One user also shared a LinkedIn video and claimed it to be the source of the rumored gameplay footage.

Details about the leaked Miami video that fans mistook for a new GTA 6 gameplay footage

Expand Tweet

The X account posted the video on October 14, 2023, and it has over 200k videos so far. It was a drone shot from Miami Beach, Florida, which fans mistook as the Vice City Beach area from Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Since Rockstar Games is anticipated to add photorealistic graphics in the next game, many fans thought the drone footage was from a finished stage.

The video also had the popular 1997 Hip-Hop/Rap song Miami by Will Smith as the foreground music. Many fans also pointed out that the low traffic on the roads and fewer people on the sidewalks also gave a video game vibe.

Dzanar Abbas-Zade’s comment about the rumored video (Image via Sportskeeda)

Interestingly, a user named Dzanar Abbas-Zade (X/@Dzanar) said that the footage was captured around 7 A.M. in the morning, so there are fewer cars and people on the road.

However, the most ground-breaking finding was made by a user named Laneox (X/@YtLaneox), where they discovered the original video from where the rumored GTA 6 video was taken.

The original video was taken from a LinkedIn account (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to them, the short clip was taken from a video posted by a LinkedIn user named Nelson Morgado. The user added that the footage was later edited with some effects and music to make it look like GTA 6 gameplay.

Readers are advised to follow only Rockstar Games’ official Newswires for any confirmed information.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will reveal GTA 6 this year? Yes No 0 votes