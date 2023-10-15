5 most mesmerizing mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

GTA 5 is undoubtedly one of the most modded PC games. So far, the modding community has provided an abundance of mods for the game's playerbase to try. Several websites offer a variety of mods for all types of players and gameplay scenarios. You can find simple mods like new cars to complex ones such as map editors. However, new players often get confused about which one to try in their games.

This article lists and ranks five of the most mesmerizing PC mods that will improve your GTA 5 Story Mode experience.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best mods that every player must try in GTA 5 for a mesmerizing experience

5) Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul

One of the most iconic features of GTA 4 was the Euphoria Ragdoll, and many fans were disappointed when Rockstar Games did not include it in Grand Theft Auto 5. The current game’s physics is very much scaled-down, and all characters react in pre-recorded ways. To address this, modder MiGGousT developed the Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul mod that brings realistic physics to the 2013 title.

The mod completely changes how objects and characters react in the game. The NPCs will react according to how they are pushed or shot. All the explosions and impacts become more realistic with the mod, making the gameplay more fun.

4) Open All Interiors

Although GTA 5 has one of the best open worlds, most of its building interiors were made inaccessible by Rockstar Games. Players often complain that the buildings just exist as decorations. However, with this mod by NewTheft, you can unlock and freely access most of the buildings in the game.

According to the modder, you can enter buildings such as the LifeInvader office, Tequi-la-la, Cluckin Bell factory, Bahamas Mamas West nightclub, hospitals, Paleto Bay bank, IAA building, FIB building, Devin Weston's chop shop, and many more. Each location has an entry marker that allows you to enter the building. It is one of the best GTA 5 map mods you can try in 2023.

3) VisualV

VisualV is a graphic overhaul mod that adds a new feel to the game's open world. Modders _CP_ and robi29 added new weather effects, volumetric fog, ambient color correction, and many more features. It makes roaming the map more enjoyable with mesmerizing visuals and sceneries.

The GTA 6 price leak has many fans excited for the upcoming game that has similar levels of visuals. However, until Rockstar Games finishes the development and officially releases it, you can enjoy the mod in the current game.

2) Real California Architecture

There is no doubt that Los Santos is an almost perfect representation of real-life Los Angeles, California. However, Rockstar Games altered various locations and monuments to fit them into the game’s narrative. With this mod by _Vlad_(Desmond98), you can add real locations to the game.

According to the developer, the popular GTA 5 mod includes the Hollywood Sign, Santa Monica Pier Sign, Beverly Hills Sign, US Bank Tower, Capitol Records, Griffith Observatory, CNN Building, and many more locations. While the locations mostly remain the same, the mod replaces their names and a few little features to make them more immersive.

1) No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod

GTA 5 has one of the biggest maps that includes both land and underwater. While all players can easily access the land area, only a small portion of players have seen the underwater world. This mod by Script Mods allows you to explore the open world from three different perspectives.

The No Water mod dries all water bodies on the map, making the depths of the ocean easily accessible. You can explore all the hidden surprises Rockstar Games has placed under water. The Tsunami mod, on the other hand, fills the entire map of GTA 5 with water. You can combine it with the Atlantis mod and explore the city of Los Santos under the water.

