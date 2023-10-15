GTA 5 Online console glitch gives solo players millions of money

While Rockstar Games is constantly trying to patch money glitches from GTA 5 Online and ban players who use them regularly, a YouTuber named Rusty Sky (YouTube/@RustySkyy) has shared a video demonstrating another solo glitch that can make you millions. According to them, the method works on all consoles, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

One must note that Rockstar Games takes strict action against anyone who tries to cheat in Grand Theft Auto Online. Therefore, players are advised to use the money glitch at their own risk.

YouTuber exploits GTA Online money glitch to make millions without spending any money

YouTube channel Rusty Sky posted the video on October 10, 2023, where they demonstrated all the steps to execute the money glitch. According to them, Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players must be in a private lobby before starting the process. Listed below are the steps to use the glitch to make money in GTA Online:

If you are trying the glitch for the first time, buy any cheap car from any of the in-game websites. The YouTuber bought the Karin Kuruma for $95,000. Select the garage to deliver your purchased car. Once the purchase is completed, stay on the sold page of the website. Press the PlayStation button or the Xbox button to go to the Home screen of your console. Disconnect the internet connection from your console settings. Wait for five seconds and then reconnect the internet. Return to the game and accept the prompt that says return to Story Mode. The YouTuber advised players to accept the prompt within two seconds.

Next, you must carefully follow the below steps to make money in GTA Online with the glitch:

From Story Mode, load into the Director Mode. From the Interaction Menu, select any random bird as a playable character. Once you load in as a bird, select a waypoint on top of the map and spawn there using the Interaction Menu. Fly as the bird and keep the Interaction Menu open with the ‘Quit to Story Mode’ option marked. Head towards a moving vehicle so that the bird (you) dies on impact. Just before dying, press the button to select ‘Quit to Story Mode.’ In the black screen, open the Interaction menu, press up once, and load into Director Mode. Exit to singleplayer, and you should be spawned as the same bird. Join a private session in GTA Online, and you should see both the new car and the previous amount of money in your account. Sell the car to make your profits.

An official screenshot from Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Glitches are among the easiest ways to make money in GTA Online, many players oppose their use.

Rockstar Games should focus on making the upcoming game glitch-free after announcing the GTA 6 price.

