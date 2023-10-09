5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online, ranked (October 2023)

Rockstar Games has released several Halloween-themed missions in GTA Online this month and has offered double and triple-money rewards. This makes the grinding process relatively easy for all players as they’ll get more money for the same work. However, identifying suitable missions is difficult as the multiplayer game has many of them. Most players prefer making money as fast as possible to buy their desired items.

This article lists and ranks five of the fastest ways to make money in GTA Online that you must try in October 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five fast money-making methods to try in GTA Online in October 2023

5) Nightclub

The Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA Online that generates money from different sources. While the Nightclub warehouse makes the most money, it takes time to generate profits. As a result, most players prefer the Nightclub Safe Lock that generates up to $50,000 per in-game day.

However, you must keep your Nightclub business popular to keep the cash flowing. If the Nightcub’s popularity gets downgraded, the Safe Lock will gradually make less money with time. Fortunately, Rockstar Games allows you to actively participate in Nightclub promotion activities, providing $5000 per mission. Many veterans use the Nightclub as the main source of secondary income.

4) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are undoubtedly the best way to make money in GTA Online in 2023. These are assassination missions that offer $15,000 as a base amount. However, each mission comes with a set of instructions, and if you follow them accordingly, you’ll be rewarded an additional $70,000. This increases the total amount to $85,000.

The missions are also simple and can be completed within minutes. They are very similar to Lester’s Assassination Missions from Grand Theft Auto 5. Grinding the Payphone Hits regularly eliminates the need to use GTA Online money glitches to make money.

3) Junk Energy Skydives

Many players ignore the Junk Energy Skydives, thinking they offer very little money compared to other missions in the game. However, Rockstar Games has included hidden surprises for those who grind them regularly. Each skydiving mission provides $5,000, and you can do up to ten Junk Energy Skydives daily.

If you complete all ten regularly, you’ll be rewarded an additional $50,000 on top of the standard rewards. Moreover, if you accomplish them all with a gold medal, you’ll get another $50,000 from Rockstar Games.

2) Auto Shop Client Jobs

The Auto Shop Client Jobs are very reliable to make money quickly. It requires you to customize and deliver clients' cars to their doorstep. GTA Online will randomly provide you with NPC cars that you can customize. You can do the delivery yourself or assign it to the staff members.

While the payment varies from car to car, you can expect to earn around $50,000 per delivery. It is one of the fastest ways to make money in GTA Online. However, one must not rush to their destination and certainly not damage the cars, as Rockstar will reduce the final payout with each major damage.

1) Judgement Day Adversary Mode

The Judgement Day Adversary Mode is currently the fastest way to make money in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers triple money rewards on the mission until October 11, 2023. While the final payout depends on the length of the game and your performance, you can easily earn around $90,000 in a decent match.

One must also try to play the mission with as many players as possible to make the most money. Each round of the game lasts three minutes, and you can opt for multiple rounds to increase the payouts. Players can earn enough money with this mission to enjoy the Halloween season in the game.

