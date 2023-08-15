5 of the best ways to make money in GTA Online (August 2023)

Rockstar Games offers several money-making methods in GTA Online that players can repeatedly take on anytime. However, most jobs offer a low amount in comparison to the game’s overall economy. While heists are the best-paying missions in Grand Theft Auto Online, they require extensive planning and a long time. However, the community has identified some of the best jobs that pay decent money.

These jobs are popular among veteran and new players as they offer great value for one's efforts. They are also faster than other businesses and heists, offering players a constant flow of cash on the go.

That said, this article lists five of the best money-making methods that GTA Online players can try in August 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most profitable ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is a mobile business and also the fastest profit-making business in GTA Online. It is located behind the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck that players can drive anywhere on the map. The Acid Lab can generate profits of up to $340,000. However, players must upgrade the lab equipment and rename the products to grab the deal.

Acid Lab sell missions are also easy, as the entire batch of products fits into the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle. Players can easily ride the delivery bike anywhere and take narrow shortcuts to quickly complete the sell mission.

2) Auto Shop Client Job

The Auto Shop Client Job offers a stable source of income from the Auto Shop business in GTA Online. However, you must be directly involved with the errand to make profits. It requires players to service and modify NPC cars and deliver them to their doorstep. Each car has a different service value.

Players can easily earn around GTA$ 50,000 per successful delivery. One must not damage the vehicle during delivery as it will reduce the profits. You can also assign the Auto Shop staff to deliver the customers’ cars. But they have a tendency to damage them frequently.

3) Ammu-Nation Contract

The Ammu-Nation Contract is currently the most profitable errand in the multiplayer title. It requires players to deliver a weapon-filled truck to any of the Ammu-Nation Stores. While the mission usually pays $50,000, after the latest GTA Online weekly update on August 10, 2023, Rockstar Games is offering triple rewards on it.

Players can earn up to $150,000 per delivery before the next weekly update. The mission usually takes around two to three minutes. However, enemy NPCs frequently ambush the process and will try to kill you. Players can wait for the enemies to spawn, kill them, and then proceed to deliver the goods in peace.

4) Payphone Hits

The GTA Online Payphone Hits is the highest-paying free mode mission in the multiplayer game. It is an assassination mission offered by Franklin Clinton. Each one generally offers a base reward of $15,000, although players can win an additional bonus of $70,000 by following the instructions given by Franklin.

It should be noted that players must own the Agency business and complete some prerequisites to unlock the Payphone Hits missions in GTA Online. Once unlocked, they can be repeated after every 48 real-life minutes. The mission can be spawned either by calling Franklin or going to the blue telephone icon on the map.

5) Nightclub Safe Locker

The Nightclub Safe Locker is one of the best passive income sources in GTA Online. It rewards players just for being online in the game. The Safe Locker generates up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes and can store up to $250,000. However, there is a condition behind the profit generation.

The popularity of the Nightclub business is directly related to the profits generated inside the Safe Locker. Players must keep their business’ popularity high to generate maximum profits. To do so, one must regularly visit and maintain their Nightclubs.

