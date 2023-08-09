5 best businesses in GTA Online for earning money quickly

Businesses are among the most prominent ways of making money in GTA Online, and every player has at least one business to back up their finance in the game. Rockstar Games offers a number of businesses in the multiplayer game, and you are supposed to operate them to progress in your criminal career.

However, the operations of these businesses are different from each other. While some generate quick profits, others take time to become profitable.

Nonetheless, fast money-making methods are always a top priority for most players. The community has identified some businesses that generate profits fastest than other errands in the game. This article lists five of the best businesses that are great for making quick profits in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 fastest profit-making businesses in GTA Online in 2023

1) Acid Lab

The GTA Online Acid Lab business is one of the fastest profit-making businesses. It is also very prevalent among solo players as its operations can be handled without the help of others. When in full capacity, it can generate profits of up to $325,000. Some also operate the business in crowded lobbies to increase the payout.

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games allows players to change the name of their Acid Lab products. This attracts an additional 5% bonus on the payout, increasing the total profits to $340,000. These qualities make the Acid Lab one of the most popular businesses in the game.

2) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop business is one of the most versatile businesses in GTA Online. It offers multiple earning sources that players can do solo or with other players. However, the Auto Shop Client Service is the best way to make money quickly. It requires you to customize and deliver NPCs’ cars to their doorsteps.

Each type of car has a different payout that ranges between $40,000 and $80,000. However, you must not damage the car while delivering to avoid money loss. Other errands such as Contracts and Exotic Exports also make the Auto Shop a fast money-making business in GTA Online.

3) Nightclub

Although the Nightclub is a complex business to operate in GTA Online, it has one of the fastest profit-making sources in the game. The Nightclub Safe Locker generates up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes without the owner actively involved in it. However, you must keep the Nightclub popularity higher to generate as much money as possible.

The Nightclub’s popularity is directly proportional to the money generated inside the Safe Locker. Grand Theft Auto Online players can check the Nightclub once and engage in other activities while it generates profits in the background. However, the locker can only store up to $250,000.

4) Agency

The GTA Online Agency business has two sources through which you can earn some quick money. Establishing the business unlocks the Payphone Hits missions that offer up to $85,000. You can also repeat them every 48 real-life minutes by calling Franklin Clinton or looking for a blue telephone icon on the map.

You can also do the Dr. Dre Contract Mission, which offers up to $1.1 million in cash. The entire contract can be completed within one to 1.5 hours. You can complete a Payphone Hits mission before doing the contract to bypass the cooldown period easily.

5) MC Clubhouse

The MC Clubhouse is one of the most underrated businesses in the game. Most players buy their Clubhouse to unlock the MC businesses in GTA Online and then forget about it. However, when operated properly, it can generate some quick profits every hour.

Those who have the optional Bike Workshop in their MC Clubhouses can modify and deliver customers’ bikes to make profits. It is very much similar to the Auto Shop Client Service and offers up to $50,000 for each successful delivery. However, you must not damage the vehicles to avoid losing profits.

