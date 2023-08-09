Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online without any upgrades, ranked

Fast cars are always a top priority of GTA Online players, and many prefer to upgrade their rides as soon as they get their hands on them. Rockstar Games provides a slew of modifications to each vehicle that not only changes their looks but also upgrades their performance. However, many motorheads are unaware of the actual performance of their vehicle, as the general perception is that stock cars are slow and useless.

Rockstar Games provides varied performance stats and speeds for stock vehicles, and surprisingly, some stock cars are faster than other fully upgraded cars. This article lists and ranks the five fastest stock cars players must try in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 fastest stock cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Pegassi Tezeract

The Pegassi Tezeract is a two-seater hypercar based on the real-life Lamborghini Terzo Millennio. It is a unique-looking car with an aerodynamic design. The front of the car is downward facing, and the ground clearance is also very low. According to the game files, it has a standard top speed of 105.01 mph or 169.00 km/h.

The GTA Online race car is powered by an electric engine with single transmission that spins all four wheels at the same time. The acceleration is also quick, and the vehicle can reach high speeds in no time. Legendary Motorsports sells the Pegassi Tezeract for a base price of $2,825,000.

4) Overflod Entity XXR

The Overflod Entity XXR has a rounded boxy design, but its stock speed is faster than many other cars in GTA Online. Players can cruise it at a top speed of 105.63 mph or 170.00 km/h without any upgrades. The aerodynamic design and the stock spoiler help it to reach such high speeds.

The car is based on the real-life Koenigsegg One:1 and Koenigsegg Agera R. It is also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online after being fully upgraded. The Legendary Motorsport website sells the Overflod Entity XXR for a base price of $2,305,000.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is considered the most unique-looking and futuristic car in GTA Online. It is an ultra hypercar based on the real-life Devel Sixteen, a Dubai-based concept hypercar. It has a design with low ground clearance that will capture the attention of everyone on the street.

Rockstar Games provides a slew of customization options, including HSW Performance Upgrades to modify the car. However, it can reach a top speed of 105.63 mph or 170.00 km/h straight out of the factory. Players can buy the Principe Deveste Eight from Legendary Motorsport for a starting price of $1,795,000.

2) Cheval Taipan

The Cheval Taipan is a very underrated car, and many players are probably unaware of its existence. It is based on the real-life Hennessey Venom F5. The car is completely covered from the rear, providing a bulletproof shield to the passengers inside.

According to the game files, the Cheval Taipan can reach a top speed of 105.79 mph or 170.25 km/h without any upgrades. The GTA Online supercar has a low-revving engine and a six-speed transmission box. Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsports for a starting price of $1,980,000.

1) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT looks slightly similar to the Overflod Entity XXR but has more curves. The hypercar is based on the real-life Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. It is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine and can reach a top speed of 106.88 mph or 172.00 km/h without any upgrades.

The Entity MT has a rear-wheel drive layout that is controlled by a six-speed transmission box. It is mostly popular among GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced players due to the HSW compatibility. Legendary Motorsport sells it for a base price of $2,355,000.

