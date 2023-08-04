5 fastest fully-upgraded sports cars in GTA Online (August 2023)

Sports cars in GTA Online have a huge fanbase, and many players can be frequently seen driving them around the map. Rockstar Games also includes a huge collection of Sports cars that players can choose from. However, they all have different specifications and performance outputs. Many players prefer to drive the fastest cars in the game for a thrilling experience. But, there is no proper way to determine a car's performance without driving it.

This makes the selection process very complex for players. While veteran players are already aware of the fastest cars in the game, new players often find it difficult to choose the perfect car for them. This article lists five of the fastest Sports cars that GTA Online players can get in August 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 fastest Sports cars to buy in GTA Online in August 2023

1) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

The Annis ZR380 is an armored and weaponized Sports car in GTA Online specially designed for Arena War gameplay. It is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine and a massive six-speed transmission box. When fully upgraded, the car can reach a top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h.

It is based on the real-life Nissan 350Z and has a strong and bulky design. Rockstar Games also offers a plethora of customization options, including Arena War special upgrades. It can also be converted into three variants: Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare. The Arena War website sells the vehicle for $2,138,640.

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the most popular GTA Online Sports cars that can be frequently seen in competitive race missions. It is based on the real-life Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato and can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h when fully upgraded.

The car is powered by a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission box which helps it to finish a lap in a mere 1:00.828 minutes. This makes it one of the fastest race cars in GTA Online. The Legendary Motorsport website lists the vehicle for $1,420,000.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is a stylish sports car with a unique aerodynamic design. It has a downward-facing front and a slightly raised back, which helps it to glide through traffic with ease. When fully upgraded, the car can reach a top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h.

However, the car is a little expensive and costs $3,465,000 from Legendary Motorsports. Rockstar Games frequently offers heavy discounts on the Itali RSX as part of the GTA Online weekly update. Players can also unlock the discounted price of $2,598,750 after helping Moodymann return to The Music Locker.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest Sports cars in GTA Online and quickly became popular due to its power and performance. It can reach a top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h when fully upgraded. However, Expanded and Enhanced version players can apply HSW upgrades which increase the top speed to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h.

The HSW version of the Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest car in the game. However, it is only limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. After GTA 6 leaks, many fans want to drive this car in the upcoming game as well.

5) Lampadati Corsita

Fifth on the list is the Lampadati Corsita which can reach a top speed of 131.30 mph or 211.31 km/h when fully upgraded. It is based on the real-life Maserati MC20 and has a stylish aerodynamic design. The car is powered by a V12 engine and an eight-speed transmission box.

On the racetrack, it can finish a lap within 1:02.262 minutes. It is also one of the best customizable cars in GTA Online. Legendary Motorsport sells the vehicle for a base price of $1,795,000.

