GTA Online weekly update for August 3-9, 2023, released

The new GTA Online weekly update is now live, allowing players to earn tons of money via some fan-favorite game modes. Ron and Lamar are feeling generous this week as both of them are offering 3x bonuses for everyone who helps them. Starting a Taxi side hustle is also rewarding triple money and RP until August 9, 2023, via Taxi Work missions.
Sumo Remix adversary mode is also giving double cash to all participants for the next seven days. Both car showrooms have received a fresh stock of vehicles, along with some exciting discounts that await the players this week. This article shares everything GTA Online players must know about the latest weekly update event.
New GTA Online weekly update starts today (August 3-9, 2023)
3x Cash and RP
- Lamar Contact Missions (including Lowrider)
- Taxi Work
- Ron Contact Missions
2x Cash and RP
- Short Trips
- Sumo (Remix) Adversary Mode
Grand Theft Auto 5’s latest online event also allows players to get a Taxi at a 30% discounted price.
New batch of showroom cars is now available for the week (August 6 to August 9, 2023)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Vapid Blade
- Invetero Coquette
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Schyster Deviant
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Declasse Vigero ZX
Podium Vehicle
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Grotti Turismo R
HSW Premium Test Ride
- Coil Cyclone II HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Pfister Comet SR
- Bravado Greenwood
- Karin Calico GTF
Time Trials and Premium Race for the week
- Time Trial – Casino
- Premium Race – Down the Drain
- RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
- HSW Time Trial – North Chumash
The GTA Online Podium car, Declasse Drift Yosemite, is a 2-seater custom pick-up truck based on the real-life Chevrolet C10 (2nd generation).
List of all available weekly discounts in GTA Online this week (August 3 to August 9)
50% off
- Schyster Deviant
40% off
- Apartment properties
- Hangar properties
- Hangar upgrades + modifications
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
30% off
- Bravado Greenwood
- Taxi
- Classique Broadway
- Willard Eudora
While many features have been leaked about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, players still have time to grind in the current game and utilize the weekly bonuses as much as possible.
