GTA Online weekly update for August 3-9, 2023, released

The new GTA Online weekly update is now live, allowing players to earn tons of money via some fan-favorite game modes. Ron and Lamar are feeling generous this week as both of them are offering 3x bonuses for everyone who helps them. Starting a Taxi side hustle is also rewarding triple money and RP until August 9, 2023, via Taxi Work missions.

Sumo Remix adversary mode is also giving double cash to all participants for the next seven days. Both car showrooms have received a fresh stock of vehicles, along with some exciting discounts that await the players this week. This article shares everything GTA Online players must know about the latest weekly update event.

New GTA Online weekly update starts today (August 3-9, 2023)

Short Trips can now be launched from the Pause Menu - Jobs.



3x GTA$ & RP

- Lamar Contact Missions

- Ron Contact Missions

- Taxi Work



2x GTA$ & RP

- Sumo (Remix) Adversary Mode

- Short Trips

3x Cash and RP

Lamar Contact Missions (including Lowrider)

Taxi Work

Ron Contact Missions

2x Cash and RP

Short Trips

Sumo (Remix) Adversary Mode

Grand Theft Auto 5’s latest online event also allows players to get a Taxi at a 30% discounted price.

New batch of showroom cars is now available for the week (August 6 to August 9, 2023)

Prize Ride: Turismo R (Top 2 in LS Car Meet Races, 2 days in row)

Luxury Autos: Vigero ZX, Buffalo EVX

Simeon Showroom: Deviant, Peyote Gasser, Coquette, Blade, Tulip M-100

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Vapid Blade

Invetero Coquette

Declasse Tulip M-100

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Schyster Deviant

Luxury Autos Showroom

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Declasse Vigero ZX

Podium Vehicle

Declasse Drift Yosemite

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Grotti Turismo R

HSW Premium Test Ride

Coil Cyclone II HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week

Pfister Comet SR

Bravado Greenwood

Karin Calico GTF

Time Trials and Premium Race for the week

Time Trial – Casino

Casino Premium Race – Down the Drain

Down the Drain RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

Construction Site I HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

The GTA Online Podium car, Declasse Drift Yosemite, is a 2-seater custom pick-up truck based on the real-life Chevrolet C10 (2nd generation).

List of all available weekly discounts in GTA Online this week (August 3 to August 9)

- Deviant ($256,000)



40% Off

- All Apartments

- Hangars (+Renovations & Upgrades)

- Peyote Gasser ($483,000)



30% Off

- Broadway ($647,500)

- Eudora ($875,000)

- Greenwood ($1,025,500 - $769,125)

- Taxi ($455,000 - $341,250)

50% off

Schyster Deviant

40% off

Apartment properties

Hangar properties

Hangar upgrades + modifications

Vapid Peyote Gasser

30% off

Bravado Greenwood

Taxi

Classique Broadway

Willard Eudora

While many features have been leaked about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, players still have time to grind in the current game and utilize the weekly bonuses as much as possible.

