GTA Online weekly update for August 3-9, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Aug 03, 2023 09:56 GMT
A brief about the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for August 3-9, 2023 (Image via Rockstart Games)
A brief about the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for August 3-9, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online weekly update is now live, allowing players to earn tons of money via some fan-favorite game modes. Ron and Lamar are feeling generous this week as both of them are offering 3x bonuses for everyone who helps them. Starting a Taxi side hustle is also rewarding triple money and RP until August 9, 2023, via Taxi Work missions.

Sumo Remix adversary mode is also giving double cash to all participants for the next seven days. Both car showrooms have received a fresh stock of vehicles, along with some exciting discounts that await the players this week. This article shares everything GTA Online players must know about the latest weekly update event.

New GTA Online weekly update starts today (August 3-9, 2023)

3x Cash and RP

  • Lamar Contact Missions (including Lowrider)
  • Taxi Work
  • Ron Contact Missions

2x Cash and RP

  • Short Trips
  • Sumo (Remix) Adversary Mode

Grand Theft Auto 5’s latest online event also allows players to get a Taxi at a 30% discounted price.

New batch of showroom cars is now available for the week (August 6 to August 9, 2023)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Vapid Blade
  • Invetero Coquette
  • Declasse Tulip M-100
  • Vapid Peyote Gasser
  • Schyster Deviant

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Bravado Buffalo EVX
  • Declasse Vigero ZX

Podium Vehicle

  • Declasse Drift Yosemite

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Grotti Turismo R

HSW Premium Test Ride

  • Coil Cyclone II HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week

  • Pfister Comet SR
  • Bravado Greenwood
  • Karin Calico GTF

Time Trials and Premium Race for the week

  • Time Trial – Casino
  • Premium Race – Down the Drain
  • RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
  • HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

The GTA Online Podium car, Declasse Drift Yosemite, is a 2-seater custom pick-up truck based on the real-life Chevrolet C10 (2nd generation).

List of all available weekly discounts in GTA Online this week (August 3 to August 9)

50% off

  • Schyster Deviant

40% off

  • Apartment properties
  • Hangar properties
  • Hangar upgrades + modifications
  • Vapid Peyote Gasser

30% off

  • Bravado Greenwood
  • Taxi
  • Classique Broadway
  • Willard Eudora

While many features have been leaked about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, players still have time to grind in the current game and utilize the weekly bonuses as much as possible.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
