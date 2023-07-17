Is GTA Online Acid Lab still profitable in July 2023?

The Acid Lab is one of the most recent businesses in GTA Online that instantly went popular after its release. Rockstar Games introduced it in December 2022 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and continue to add new features occasionally. While the multiplayer game already has plenty of businesses and errands that make profits, the Acid Lab is deemed as one of the best solo businesses by the player base.

While most players have already established their Acid Labs upon release, new players are yet to embark on the psychedelic experience provided by the business. This article describes whether it is profitable to run the Acid Lab business in July 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Is it worth getting the Acid Lab in GTA Online in 2023?

The straightforward answer is yes. The Acid Lab is still one of the most profitable solo businesses in GTA Online in 2023.

It is a mobile business that operates on the back of the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. While other businesses in the game are stationary and players have to move back and forth to run them, the GTA Online Acid Lab can be spawned and operated from anywhere on the map.

This gives you great flexibility and the liberty to run the business operations at your convenience. You can call the MTL Brickade 6x6 to Blaine County, Paleto Bay, or Los Santos International Airport and it will bring the Acid Lab with it.

The profits of the business are also higher than most other businesses in GTA Online. A full batch of Acid products generates profits of up to $325,000. However, you must purchase the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade for $250,000 to reap the full benefits.

While other businesses frequently spawn multiple delivery vehicles when products are sold in bulk, the Acid Lab packs all the products in the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C, an off-road motorcycle. This makes the delivery missions much easier and can be completed in one round.

You can also sell the Acid Lab products in public GTA Online sessions to get the bonus. However, the community strongly advises using the Ghost Organization feature while doing so.

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games allowed players to rename their Acid Lab products. Doing so will attract a 5% additional bonus, increasing the value of a full batch up to $340,000. Grinding the business on a regular basis eliminates the need for GTA Online money glitches, and you can earn money legitimately.

Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans also want the Acid Lab or something similar to be added in the upcoming game, clearly indicating the profitable nature of the business.

Poll : Do you own the Acid Lab in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes