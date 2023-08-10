GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (August 10 to August 16, 2023)

GTA Online will receive a new weekly update on August 10, 2023, and data leakers have already disclosed a slew of new changes coming to the multiplayer game. Spider-Vice, a well-known insider at GTA Forums, leaked various details from the upcoming update, including the Podium and Prize Ride Cars. According to them, Rockstar Games will release two new vehicles that players can win for free this week.

The update will go live at around 2 am PST and will remain in effect until August 16, 2023. Although the details are yet to be confirmed by the gaming studio, Spider-Vice is considered a credible source due to their accurate leaks in the past.

Rockstar Games will add the Nagasaki Outlaw and Pegassi Toros as Podium and Prize Ride cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the August 10 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

As per the leaks, Rockstar Games will add the Nagasaki Outlaw as the new Podium reward in The Diamond Casino & Resort. It is a free car for this week that Grand Theft Auto Online players can win by taking part in the Lucky Draw competition.

The Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino has the Podium car listed along with 19 other rewards. However, you should keep in mind that the vehicle reward has one of the lowest winning rates (5%). Nonetheless, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to acquire the Nagasaki Outlaw this week.

If you don’t get lucky on the first try, you can come back again after 24 real-life hours to spin the Lucky Wheel again.

Along with the Outlaw, Rockstar Games will also reportedly add the Pegassi Toros as the Prize Ride Reward inside the Los Santos Car Meet. This one is also a free reward that you can win by finishing in the top five positions in LS Car Meet Series three days in a row.

It is a lengthy process, so you are advised to compete for the Pegassi Toros starting today.

Brief details about the Nagasaki Outlaw and Pegassi Toros

The Nagasaki Outlaw is a compact off-road vehicle with an exposed body frame. It can carry two people and is great for off-road sports and stunt activities. It is based on the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo with minor details from the Yamaha YXZ-1000R buggy. When fully upgraded, the Outlaw can reach a top speed of 90.50 mph or 145.65 km/h.

The Pegassi Toros is a stylish SUV and also one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Urus and features a similar sporty design. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 127.50 mph or 205.19 km/h.

