Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA Online: All you need to know

For players who love going off-road in GTA Online and need a powerful 4x4 vehicle to go on their endeavors, the Nagasaki Outlaw is probably one of their best bets in the game. Players who enjoy climbing mountains or even just driving on difficult surfaces can use this vehicle to get one of the best performances from an off-road UTV.

The Nagasaki Outlaw was added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update and was drip-fed into the game on the 23rd of January 2020, during the Outlaw Week event. The vehicle was initially featured as a mission-only vehicle as a getaway option for the Casino Heist, but was later added to the game during the Outlaw Week event.

Everything about the Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA Online

The Outlaw is a perfect steel caged steed for the modern cowboy. If the cattle rustlers and bounty hunters of The West were alive today, of course they'd be driving buggies. Treat any slope and sewer like a wild frontier and you'll find yourself bouldering all over the land of the free. Plus, the rattling engine will drown out your mom's disappointed speeches about growing up. It's a win-win.— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Nagasaki Outlaw is based on the Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo. The vehicle also has a few minor bodywork changes similar to the Yamaha YXZ-1000R buggy. The Outlaw is primarily an off-road vehicle that players can use to drive around where the tarmac ends and the wilderness takes over.

The Outlaw can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for a price of $1,268,000. The trade price for the car is $951,000 and can be unlocked by completing the Diamond Casino Heist finale with the Outlaw selected as the getaway car.

The car can be sold for a resale price of $760,800, which is 60% of the original purchase price. All of the upgrades added to it will be valued at 60% of the price that they were purchased at.

The Nagasaki Outlaw has a top speed of 90.50 mph (145.65 km/h), as tested in GTA Online by Broughy1322. The vehicle is a two-seater all-wheel-drive mobile with a three-speed gearbox that handles like a dream on all the rough terrain in GTA Online.

