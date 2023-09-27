5 best ways to make money in GTA Online (Intermediate)

The money grind in GTA Online is a never-ending process, and players have been doing it for years. While Rockstar Games makes it fairly easy for you to make money in the intermediate stages, one must always keep the cash flowing to survive in the game.

While there are hundreds of ways to make money in-game, most of them are notorious for providing minimal rewards compared to the efforts.

Many players can be frequently seen looking for better ways of earning as they progress in the game. This article lists five of the best ways to make money in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 all-time-best money-making methods in GTA Online

1) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits missions are arguably the most popular earning method in GTA Online. The gameplay is similar to Lester’s Assassination missions from Grand Theft Auto 5. However, in the multiplayer game, Franklin will provide you with missions and rewards.

Each mission has a base payout of $15,000 that you can earn by simply completing the task. However, if you follow the mission objectives properly, you’ll get an additional bonus of $70,000, increasing the total amount to $85,000.

It is one of the best free-mode missions that makes you a hefty amount of cash. However, you must own the Agency business to unlock the missions.

2) Auto Shop Client Jobs

Auto Shop Client Jobs are among the most underrated yet best money-making methods in GTA Online. It requires you to modify customers’ cars and safely deliver them to their destination. The payout is mostly dependent on the car's class. However, you can easily earn an average amount of $50,000 per delivery.

While the grind looks simple and easy, you must wait for customers to bring their vehicles to your garage. Moreover, the delivery process is the most challenging part, as damaging the car will reduce profits. As the name implies, you must also own the Auto Shop business in GTA Online.

3) Junk Energy Skydives

Many GTA Online players ignore the Junk Energy Skydives, thinking they provide negligible rewards. While it is true on the surface, if you grind them with full dedication, you can make plenty of cash. The mission requires players to jump from a high altitude and safely land at the dedicated spot.

Each successful jump rewards $5,000. Rockstar Games offers 10 skydiving missions every day, and if you complete them all, you’ll get an additional $50,000. Moreover, if you manage to complete them all with gold medal achievements, you’ll be offered another $50,000.

4) Nightclub Safe Locker

The Nightclub Safe Locker is undoubtedly the easiest way to make profits in GTA Online. The Locker inside the business can generate up to $50,000 per 48 real-life minutes. You just have to be online in the multiplayer game and maintain your Nightclub’s popularity to the fullest.

Rockstar Games also gives you the liberty to do other missions and businesses while the Nightclub Locker generates profits. However, don't forget to cash out the Locker every two to three hours, as it can only store up to $250,000.

5) Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab business is arguably the most popular business in the game. It is a solo-friendly business that can be established for free and costs significantly less for maintenance.

While the quantity of products generated by the Acid Lab is less, you can still make profits of up to $340,000 per batch. You can also sell Acid products in public lobbies to increase profits.

Since it is the newest business in the multiplayer game, many grinders are anticipating its return in the upcoming iteration. While the GTA 6 leaked footage did not disclose its inclusion, fans are still optimistic.

Poll : Have you ever tried these money-making methods in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes