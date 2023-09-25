Why Rockstar should bring back Niko Bellic in GTA 6

Niko Bellic is arguably one of the most underrated mainstream protagonists in the entire GTA series. He was the main character of Grand Theft Auto 4 and also appeared in its singleplayer DLCs: The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

While other mainstream protagonists such as Claude, CJ, and Tommy Vercetti are still popular and well-celebrated after decades, Niko somehow got out of the limelight after Grand Theft Auto 5’s release.

The Eastern-European character still has a dedicated fanbase, and many of them want his return in the upcoming game. Although it is very rare that Rockstar Games introduces a main character twice, fans still have high hopes for the character’s reappearance.

This article briefly explains why the gaming studio should consider bringing Niko back to the series in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Niko Bellic’s return in GTA 6 can be a game-changer for Rockstar Games

The story of Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 4 left a deep impact on players’ minds. Anyone who has thoroughly followed the protagonist’s story can clearly understand how brave and rational Niko is in the game. Such a level of rationalism is very rare in the latest title.

Despite being popular, none of the characters in GTA 5 have an influential personality that can truly inspire others. Since the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is anticipated to have a new set of characters with distinguishing characteristics, Niko Bellic can be a great fit for an old-school character returning to the series.

It goes without saying that Rockstar Games will not introduce Niko as a playable character in GTA 6; however, he can be a mission provider or a mentor for Jason and Lucia, the two leaked protagonists of the game.

According to the lore, Niko disappeared from Liberty City after the events of Grand Theft Auto 4. However, the story writers at Rockstar Games could reintroduce him in the modern-day Vice City. It is home to several gangs and criminals, mostly migrated from outside.

Niko can easily blend into the demography and provide a unique Easter-European crime lord vibe.

There is also scope for reintroducing Niko Bellic in the multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto 6. The September 2022 leaks disclosed an online multiplayer mode under development, and Niko could return as a major DLC addition. However, if this happens, Rockstar should make the gameplay free of errors like GTA Online money glitches.

The latest game’s story mode revealed that Niko is still alive as well as active on Life Invader, and he can be chosen as a parent in multiplayer mode. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for Rockstar to bring him back after announcing the GTA 6 release date.

