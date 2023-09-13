5 reasons why GTA 6 will be a game-changer for the series

The entire gaming community is eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to announce GTA 6 for many years. The American gaming studio has been rumored to have been developing the upcoming game for almost a decade, yet the game's details remain undisclosed. While the September 2022 leaks showed a fraction of the game, it was from a pre-alpha stage of development.

However, fans were still wowed by the leaked gameplay clips, making them more excited for the finished game. This article lists five reasons why GTA 6 will be a milestone for the entire Grand Theft Auto series after its release.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 reasons why GTA 6 will be the new ground-breaking addition to the series

1) Improved game mechanics

The next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is undoubtedly the most ambitious project of Rockstar Games to date, and fans are expecting new and improved game mechanics from it. The game is about to complete ten years, and its gameplay has grown noticeably outdated with time.

The community eagerly awaits a new gameplay experience from the studio, and GTA 6 is expected to deliver it. The leaks also showed promising changes in combat mechanics, driving, and many more. If Rockstar manages to keep fans’ expectations intact after the release, the game will outgrow the popularity of all other titles in the series.

2) Revisit to Vice City

While the upcoming game was already rumored to take place in Vice City, the GTA 6 leaks showed many instances that almost support these theories. Many signboards and landmarks had the name Vice City written on them. The community is also eager to explore the new map.

Rockstar first introduced the Vice City in its critically acclaimed game GTA Vice City. However, the game took place in the 3D Universe with a small map. The upcoming title will be a part of the HD Universe. The studio is expected to deliver a more detailed and vibrant Vice City based on real-life Miami.

3) Introduction of the first female protagonist

Till now, all Grand Theft Auto games have only male protagonists. One may argue that you can play as a female in Grand Theft Auto Online, but that is a multiplayer game with no proper canon events. However, Rockstar Games was seen developing a female protagonist named Lucia for the upcoming game.

The character was first seen in the GTA 6 leaked clips, taking the entire community by storm. She is rumored to be of Latin origin. While it is unsure whether or not Lucia will be related to Jason, fans are excited to play the upcoming game with the female protagonist.

4) Modern-day gameplay and graphics

The upcoming game is anticipated to take place in a modern period. It is currently unsure what year the story will take place, but the leaked videos hinted that it will take place within five to ten years from 2022.

Additionally, the GTA 6 videos showed the implementation of modern graphics in the game. One should note that these elements could change in the game's final release. However, if Rockstar Games decides to simply improve the leaked details, it will set new milestones in the series.

5) Introduction of new multiplayer mode

Like Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online is also about to complete ten years. During this period, fans have explored every nook and cranny of the map. Rockstar has also started to use the same locations to host multiple gameplay modes. As a result, the community is longing for a new multiplayer game.

The September 2022 leaked videos disclosed that the gaming studio is working on a new multiplayer mode based on Grand Theft Auto 6. If the project gets released with the game, it will surely break new records similar to the current multiplayer game.

