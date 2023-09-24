GTA Online apartment glitch allows solo players to earn millions of dollars every hour

Making a considerable amount of money is usually a time-consuming process in time in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Hence, some players resort to glitches that help them make millions in a relatively short time. Such glitches involve a specific set of instructions that must be followed carefully for successful execution. While Rockstar Games is quick in patching glitches, a few somehow get overlooked.

One example is the apartment glitch through which solo players can generate millions of in-game cash. It does require buying some things, so you should at least have a decent amount of money in your bank account. Here's a closer look at the GTA Online apartment glitch allowing solo players to earn millions of dollars every hour.

Here's how the GTA Online apartment glitch awards solo players millions

YouTuber YoBrys uploaded a detailed video explaining the apartment glitch in GTA Online. To execute it, you must first purchase the 2-car garage on Unit 124 Popular Street, East Los Santos. It costs a meager $25,000 and is available on the Dynasty 8 website.

Allot this garage a free slot or trade it with one of your existing properties if all slots are full. Now, stand just outside this property, purchase the Annis Elegy RH8 from Legendary Motorsport, and store it in this garage. According to the video, you must only order a white Elegy RH8.

Once all that is done, open up GTA Online's pause menu, go to Online, Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and then Missions. From the Missions playlist, launch the Wet Workers job on Hard Difficulty.

As soon as the mission loads up, access the Interaction Menu and change your action or outfit in the Style tab to save progress. Then, go to the location marked in the following image in Downtown Vinewood:

Go to this location in Downtown Vinewood (Image via YouTube/YoBrys)

Use a vehicle other than the white Elegy RH8 to reach the marked spot. After arriving here, leave the vehicle (preferably a car) in a parking lot exactly as depicted in the following image, and then enter the 24/7 Supermarket store located opposite it.

Leave your car right in front of the directional arrow (Image via YouTube/YoBrys)

There won't be an attendant inside the store, so rob both cash registers, exit the store, and neutralize your character. Rockstar Games usually provides two lives for jobs, so neutralize your character once again to fail the mission and enter a Freemode session.

As per YoBrys' video, you shall be paid $100,000 for failing the job and continuously receive one million dollars after entering a Freemode session. This supposedly won't stop until you join another session.

As stated earlier, Rockstar usually patches such glitches via background updates; therefore, it is possible that it might not work for everyone. However, as it does not require any hefty investment, solo players can give it a try to have fun in GTA Online until the GTA 6 release date arrives.

