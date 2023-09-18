5 best GTA Online updates in the last 10 years, ranked

Rockstar Games has released countless updates for GTA Online in the last decade, the latest being June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries. They are one of the biggest reasons behind the title's long-term popularity and unrivaled success. The best thing about these updates is that they are absolutely free of cost, so all players can easily gain access.

Although Grand Theft Auto 5's 10-year anniversary event was rather lackluster, Rockstar has certainly delivered great content in the past. So, here's a ranked list of the five best GTA Online updates in the last 10 years.

The Contract and 4 more best GTA Online updates in the last 10 years, ranked

5) Cunning Stunts

Rockstar Games released the Cunning Stunts update for GTA Online in July 2016. With it came the Stunt Race Creator, allowing players to design custom stunt race tracks. These tracks can be of any shape and size and feature a variety of props and obstacles.

Racing is a big part of this game, and while its standard racecourses aren't bad, this update allowed players to showcase their creativity. Besides the Stunt Race Creator, this update added 15 new cars to Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode, such as the Ocelot Lynx, Annis RE-7B, and Progen Tyrus.

4) The Diamond Casino and Resort

Summer 2019 saw the introduction of the lavish Diamond Casino and Resort via an update of the same name. It replaced the original Vinewood casino, which is, interestingly, still present in GTA 5's story mode. Although that building was inaccessible, there are plenty of things to do in the Diamond Casino.

This update also added a few story missions linked to the new casino, which can be quite challenging to beat solo. The Diamond Casino and Resort update added 22 new rides to the game's catalog as well. Some of the notable ones are the Truffade Thrax, Progen Emerus, Annis S80RR, and the Ocelot Locust.

3) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist update was released a few months after The Diamond Casino and Resort update in 2019. Its main attraction was a heist of the same name, which is one of the best-paying GTA Online heists of all time, allowing players to make millions of dollars.

Additionally, this update marked the debut of the Arcade business, which players can purchase from Maze Bank Foreclosures, and 20 brand new vehicles, some of which are the Nagasaki Outlaw, Dewbauchee JB 700W, Karin Sultan Classic, and the Overflod Imorgon.

2) The Contract

Grand Theft Auto 5 featured multiple lead characters, a trend that might continue in the sequel, according to last year's GTA 6 leaked footage. One of them, Franklin Clinton, returned to the game's online mode with December 2021's The Contract update. Along with 16 new vehicles, this update introduced the Agency.

This business involves contracts instead of the usual resupply and selling missions that can be completed to make a decent amount of cash. The Contract update also introduced Imani Tech upgrades to the game, which can be installed on compatible rides at the Agency's vehicle workshop.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

Heists have become an integral part of GTA Online, even though they weren't included at launch. The Cayo Perico Heist is the latest one in the game and debuted in December 2020 with an update of the same name. This heist pays incredibly well and is the only one that can be completed solo.

Like all other updates, The Cayo Perico Hest update also added new vehicles, 20 to be exact. Most importantly, This update added a new area to the game's map, Cayo Perico Island, which, unfortunately, isn't available in free roam.

