GTA 5's Franklin voice actor Shawn Fonteno appears in a cryptic video, stirring rumors of Rockstar's next big title

Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of one of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's protagonists, Franklin Clinton, has appeared in a cryptic video with actor Bryan Zampella. Many fans believe this has something to do with the next game in the series, as Bryan is rumored to be involved in it. The clip in question is a part of the latest skit uploaded on Bryan Zampella's YouTube channel, Blast Crew.

There are a few other skits of a similar nature on the channel, but they didn't receive much attention. However, this one has stirred rumors of Rockstar's next big title due to Shawn Fonteno's involvement and its proximity to GTA 5's 10th anniversary.

GTA 5 Franklin's voice actor and Bryan Zampella's cryptic clip gets fans speculating about Rockstar's next big title

As mentioned earlier, this cryptic video clip is a brief segment of Bryan Zampella's (Grand Theft Auto 6's alleged voice actor) latest YouTube video, Dead Drop. In its final moments, Bryan Zampella and Shawn Fonteno are seen inside of a private jet with a briefcase.

The pair talks about being in the big leagues and the briefcase's content being the most powerful and dangerous thing that they've ever encountered, seemingly hinting at the upcoming game. However, the video ends right as Bryan opens up the case to reveal what's inside.

Fans hoped that Rockstar would officially reveal its next release with the current GTA Online weekly update, which is celebrating Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary. While that didn't happen, many believe that this video is a teaser for it.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time Bryan Zampella has teased being a part of the upcoming game. Rockstar Games has never confirmed any details about it, but fans suspect Bryan to be its protagonist's voice actor because he somewhat matches the character's appearance from September 2022 leaks.

There is plenty of debate about the actor's involvement in Rockstar's next big title, but this specific video has been under a lot of scrutiny from fans since it features Shawn Fonteno. Another big reason is it being released so close to Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary, which falls on September 17, 2023.

It is entirely possible that Bryan Zampella and this video have nothing to do with Grand Theft Auto 5's sequel, but these questions can only be answered once it actually comes out. Till then, players can enjoy GTA 5's online mode, which receives regular content and DLC updates.

