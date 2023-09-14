GTA Online weekly update for September 14-20, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is live now, kick-starting the 10-year celebrations of Grand Theft Auto 5 via gigantic bonuses and new stuff. Bravado Hotring Hellfire finally debuted in Los Santos, along with many new outfits and weapon skins. From now until September 20, 2023, Lamar and Trevor are feeling generous this week as they are giving 4x bonuses on their respective contact missions.

Franklin is joining in on the generosity by rewarding players with double cash and RP on completing The Data Leaks, otherwise known as The Contract. Rockstar is also shedding quadruple cash on participating in the Community Series Jobs throughout the week. New vehicles at car showrooms, exciting discounts, and much more await in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Brand new GTA Online weekly update is the best event of the year (September 14 to September 20, 2023)

New Vehicle

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

4x Cash and RP

Community Series Jobs

Lamar Contact Missions

Trevor Contact Missions

3x Cash and RP

Come Out to Play Adversary Mode

2x Cash and RP

Hangar Sell Missions

The Data Leaks (The Contract)

New Weapon Finishes

Carbine Rifle

Micro SMG

RPG

New Outfits inspired by:

Michael De Santa

Franklin Clinton

Trevor Philips

The 4x bonuses this week eliminate any need to rely on the existing GTA Online money glitches, making it the best weekly event so far.

New batch of showroom cars is now available in GTA Online (September 14 to September 20)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Obey Tailgater

Canis Bodhi

Bravado Buffalo S

Obey 9F

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Obey 10F

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Podium Vehicle this week:

Enus Deity

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Maxwell Vagrant

HSW Premium Test Ride Car (only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S):

Coil Cyclone II HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

Progen T20

Pegassi Zentorno

Pegassi Osiris

Time Trials this week:

Premium Race – At the Races

HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Regular Time Trial – Raton Canyon

RC Time Trial – Little Seoul

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Enus Deity, is a 4-door luxury sedan based on the real-life Paragon R.

List of all weekly discounts available for the next seven days (September 14 to September 20)

50% off

Imani Tech Upgrades

Agencies, Upgrades, and Modifications

Record A Studios Merch

Obey 9F

40% off

Pegassi Zentorno

Pegassi Osiris

Progen T20

Obey 10F

Bravado Buffalo STX

All Garage Properties

20% off

Bravado Buffalo EVX

This week’s anniversary celebrations give players the best time to hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

