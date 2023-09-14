GTA Online weekly update for September 14-20, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update is live now, kick-starting the 10-year celebrations of Grand Theft Auto 5 via gigantic bonuses and new stuff. Bravado Hotring Hellfire finally debuted in Los Santos, along with many new outfits and weapon skins. From now until September 20, 2023, Lamar and Trevor are feeling generous this week as they are giving 4x bonuses on their respective contact missions.
Franklin is joining in on the generosity by rewarding players with double cash and RP on completing The Data Leaks, otherwise known as The Contract. Rockstar is also shedding quadruple cash on participating in the Community Series Jobs throughout the week. New vehicles at car showrooms, exciting discounts, and much more await in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
Brand new GTA Online weekly update is the best event of the year (September 14 to September 20, 2023)
New Vehicle
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
4x Cash and RP
- Community Series Jobs
- Lamar Contact Missions
- Trevor Contact Missions
3x Cash and RP
- Come Out to Play Adversary Mode
2x Cash and RP
- Hangar Sell Missions
- The Data Leaks (The Contract)
New Weapon Finishes
- Carbine Rifle
- Micro SMG
- RPG
New Outfits inspired by:
- Michael De Santa
- Franklin Clinton
- Trevor Philips
The 4x bonuses this week eliminate any need to rely on the existing GTA Online money glitches, making it the best weekly event so far.
New batch of showroom cars is now available in GTA Online (September 14 to September 20)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Obey Tailgater
- Canis Bodhi
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Obey 9F
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Obey 10F
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
Podium Vehicle this week:
- Enus Deity
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Maxwell Vagrant
HSW Premium Test Ride Car (only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S):
- Coil Cyclone II HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week:
- Progen T20
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Pegassi Osiris
Time Trials this week:
- Premium Race – At the Races
- HSW Time Trial – Terminal
- Regular Time Trial – Raton Canyon
- RC Time Trial – Little Seoul
This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Enus Deity, is a 4-door luxury sedan based on the real-life Paragon R.
List of all weekly discounts available for the next seven days (September 14 to September 20)
50% off
- Imani Tech Upgrades
- Agencies, Upgrades, and Modifications
- Record A Studios Merch
- Obey 9F
40% off
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Pegassi Osiris
- Progen T20
- Obey 10F
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- All Garage Properties
20% off
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
This week’s anniversary celebrations give players the best time to hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing GTA Online?
Yes
No
0 votes