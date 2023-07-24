5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

The money grinding in GTA Online starts from the very beginning of the game and it is a never-ending process. Although Rockstar Games offers a slew of methods for gamers to make money while playing, most of them are locked behind some expensive prerequisites. While veteran grinders can easily access all money-making jobs, new players are frequently obstructed by the monetary matter that is necessary for the prerequisites.

The popular multiplayer game also includes some errands that can be easily done by new players. But, they are mostly overlooked by them because of the lack of knowledge. Nonetheless, this article lists five of the best ways to make money in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five best beginner-friendly earning methods in GTA Online in 2023

1) Armored Trucks

The GTA Online Armored Trucks are one of the newest additions to the multiplayer game. Most players are already familiar with them as Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode has had them since the launch. Each truck offers $25,000 in cash and RP. There is also no limit to their spawn and you can rob them several times.

However, you must first identify the Armored Trucks on the street to get the rewards. The event-related trucks spawn with a blue dot on the map. You must also be in free roam and spend at least 16 minutes in a lobby to spawn them.

2) Junk Energy Skydives

The Junk Energy Skydives are one of the most thrilling ways to make money in GTA Online. It requires you to jump from a high altitude with a parachute and perform several stunts before landing safely. Each jump offers $5,000 for successful completion. You can complete 10 jumps daily, collecting a total of $50,000.

Moreover, if you complete all 10 with a gold medal, you will earn an extra GTA$ 50,000. There are 25 locations where the missions can appear. Many fans want similar thrilling missions in the upcoming game, Grand Theft Auto 6, as well.

3) Stash Houses

It is a random free-mode event where you must break into an enemy Stash House and rob it. You can rob one Stash House every day, which provides $30,000 as a reward and an additional $500 for completing the event. Each house contains a few enemies and a locker.

You must kill the enemies and open the locker using GTA Online Stash House Safe Codes. If you own any businesses in the game, you’ll get one of them resupplied instead of the primary cash reward. After robbing, you must escape from the enemies outside to complete the event.

4) G’s Caches

G’s Caches are daily collectibles in the game that rewards you with around $16,000, free ammo, and a full supply of snacks. While there are 15 areas where the collectible item can spawn, you can find only one per day. However, only finding the spawn area is not enough, as you have to locate the item as well.

It is a great way for both new and experienced players to earn extra money without having to exploit GTA Online money glitches. However, the event spawns cops sometimes, and you must be ready for any situation beforehand.

5) LD Organics Product

If you like treasure hunting kind of missions, then the LD Organics Product collectible is one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. Rockstar Games included 100 collectible LD Organics Products on the map and you must find them to earn profits.

Each product offers $1000 and there is no daily limit to collect them. Collecting 100 products with grant you $1,00,000 and an additional bonus of $50,000 for completing the event. However, it is a one-time event and cannot be repeated.

