GTA Online money glitch allows solo players to earn $10,000,000 with ease

GTA Online money glitches are a fun way to exploit the game mechanics and many players use them to their advantage. Although Rockstar Games does not intend for players to gain profits unethically, the community always finds some new ways to use money glitches. In a recent video, a YouTuber named Thuck demonstrated how you can earn millions by exploiting a solo money glitch in the Bunker business.

While the Bunker is already one of the most profitable businesses in the game, the YouTuber used the glitch to increase the overall profits. Although he did not provide any proof of his $10 million earnings, it is technically possible to use the glitch in the long run.

YouTuber uses Bunker glitch to earn extra profits in GTA Online

On July 22, 2023, Thuck shared the GTA Online money glitch video where he froze the Bunker supplies to generate unlimited products. According to him, the glitch only works on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

To use it, you must join a public lobby and disband your CEO or MC President status before entering the Bunker. If you have any manufactured products in the business, sell them before initiating the glitch.

Once inside the GTA Online Bunker, register as an MC President and access the laptop. Shut down the business and exit the Bunker. After this, the steps are very much repetitive and you must do as instructed below:

Go inside the Bunker, register as an MC President, and access the laptop. Restart the business, click on Manage Staff, and select Assign Staff to Manufacturing. This should fill your Supplies bar. Click on the Resupply tab, wait for around 30 seconds for the Supply bar to drop a little, and then buy supplies for the Bunker. As soon as you confirm the purchase, disconnect GTA Online from the internet. Wait for 10 seconds and connect to the internet. Wait in the PlayStation or Xbox dashboard for another 30 seconds. Open the game. If you get a prompt saying you’ve been signed out of your platform, go back to the dashboard. Join a friend’s session from the dashboard. You’ll be prompted with two alters with the last one saying the game save has failed. Accept both. This should take you back to the dashboard. Join the same player’s lobby and accept the prompted alert. This should load you into Story Mode. Quickly join a public multiplayer session and head to the Bunker. Register as MC President and access the laptop. Your business should start automatically and your staff should be assigned to both research and manufacturing. Shut down the business and assign staff to manufacturing. Restart the business and buy supplies. Exit the Bunker and disband your MC Club. Quickly switch to Story Mode from the character wheel and rejoin GTA Online. Activate Passive Mode and wait for five to six minutes. Once the supply delivery alert arrives, disable Passive Mode, register as an MC President, and go inside the Bunker. Access the laptop, shut down the business, and assign staff to both research and manufacturing. Restart the business, and assign your staff to any of the options available.

The Bunker Glitch grants unlimited supplies (Image via @Thuck/YouTube)

The GTA Online glitch should freeze your supplies bar while also generating unlimited products. If the glitch doesn’t work on the first try, you can repeat the aforementioned process to start it.

Poll : Are you planning to try this glitch in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes