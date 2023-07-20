Top 5 ways to make the most money in GTA Online (July 2023)

Making money is always the number one priority of GTA Online players, and Rockstar Games offers a plethora of ways to do so. However, not all jobs, missions, businesses, and other errands in the game are worth the time and effort, as some only offer a small payout after a long grind. This causes players to frequently look for better money-making methods. Playing the game solo is also a challenge in itself, as most of the jobs are multiplayer-oriented.

However, the community has found some great earning methods that you can do solo or with others. This article lists the top five money-making methods that GTA Online players must try in July 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 ways to fill your pockets effectively in GTA Online in 2023

5) Armored Trucks

The Armored Trucks are one of the latest re-additions to the multiplayer game. Although they have been in the game since its release, Rockstar Games removed them in 2015 and re-added them on July 13, 2023. When you are close to Armored Truck locations in GTA Online, you will spot a Gruppe 6 truck with a blue dot on the map.

If you blow up the back of the truck using a Sticky Bomb, it will reward you with $25,000. Currently, there are no known limits to robbing Armored Trucks, so you can do so repeatedly.

4) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are one of the most popular freemode money-making methods in GTA Online. Although Rockstar Games nerfed it after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, its rewards remain the same, and players frequently use it to earn extra cash. Each mission can be completed within three to four minutes and offers $85,000 as a reward.

While the base reward amount is $15,000, you can grab the additional $70,000 bonus by following the instructions given for the mission. However, after one mission, you must wait for 48 real-life minutes to get the next one.

3) Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab is regarded as the best solo business in GTA Online in 2023. While other businesses require at least two persons to operate effectively, all operations of the Acid Lab can be done solo. It is also a mobile business, which is a great plus point for some.

A full batch of Acid Lab products can generate up to $325,000. However, you can change the name of the products to get an additional 5% bonus each time. This increases the product value up to $340,000. It is also worth noting that the entire batch of products fits into a single motorcycle, making the delivery missions much easier.

2) Auto Shop business

The Auto Shop is one of the most versatile businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2023. It is a custom garage that offers multiple money-making methods. Once established, you can do Auto Shop Client Services, Robbery Contracts, and export exotic vehicles to make money.

The GTA Online Auto Shop also works as a personal workshop and garage where you can modify and store your cars for discounted prices. While the Client Services and Exotic Exports can be repeated frequently, the Robbery Contracts pay the most money, which goes up to $300,000.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico is the most popular and most repeatedly played heist mission in the game. It is also the only solo heist in GTA Online. You can make anywhere between $900,000 to $1.5 million, depending on the primary item found during the preps. A multiplayer approach increases the reward to around $7 million (theoretically).

The entire heist can be completed within 1.5 hours, which makes it the best value-for-money mission in the game. Although it is a replayable heist, yoou must wait for at least 144 real-life minutes to end the cooldown period.

