How to make money in GTA Online for beginners: A step-by-step guide (July 2023)

Making money in GTA Online is a complex process and most beginners find it challenging to start their criminal journey. The multiplayer game now has 10 years' worth of content and new players are often bombarded with multiple notifications asking them to do certain things. This confuses and leaves them stranded without proper guidance on where and how to start making money.

However, the community has developed many methods that help players get started with their journey in the game. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how new players can start earning money in GTA Online in July 2023.

A beginner's guide to making money in GTA Online in 2023

Collect the freebies

The first and most important thing to note is that if you have purchased the game in 2023 and started your multiplayer adventure, Rockstar Games offers you many significant rewards to kickstart the journey. GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version players of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S get $4 million cash, an option to choose a criminal career path, and many others.

Similarly, other players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which offers $1 million cash, free business properties, and many others. You must collect these free rewards to establish a stable source of income.

Do Freemode missions

While businesses are great for long-term profits, the first priority of many beginners is to make some decent money immediately. To do so, you can roam around the map and look for the GTA Online Armored Trucks that offer great value-for-money rewards. Robbing an armored truck will reward you with $25,000 and you can do it countless times.

If your lobby has around 10 players, the game will spawn Freemode missions that offer decent money for one or two minutes of work. However, you must stay out in the streets and not inside any buildings or properties to take part in them.

Collect weekly update benefits

Rockstar Games releases a weekly update in the multiplayer game every Thursday and adds new bonuses, deals, offers free vehicles, increases the payout for certain missions, and many more. Every new player must take advantage of these GTA Online weekly updates, especially the increased payout missions to fill their bank accounts fast.

The gaming studio usually offers double or triple-money and RP benefits for the week, providing a great opportunity for new players to make money and rank up fast. Currently, the Armored Trucks are offering 2x money, meaning you can earn $50,000 every time you rob one.

