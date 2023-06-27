All GTA Online Heists in order: Ranked from worst to best (2023)

Heists are one of the most important aspects of GTA 5 Online's gameplay and they are also the most rewarding jobs in the game. Rockstar Games has added eight such offerings in the multiplayer game so far. They play an important role in keeping the playerbase engaged, while also rewarding exclusive prizes and achievements. Many players continue to play the game after 10 years only for the heists.

However, not all of them are enjoyable and highly rewarding. This article ranks all GTA Online heists from worst to best according to their playability.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all GTA Online heists according to their gameplay

8) The Prison Break

The Prison Break is one of the most despised heists in GTA Online. Its objective is to extract Professor Maxim Rashkovsky from the Bolingbroke Penitentiary. The heist consists of four setup missions followed by a finale, and requires four members for each, where they must work together to succeed. Many players complain that it is one of the worst heists to do with strangers.

7) Series A Funding

The Series A Funding is the only mission where Trevor Philips makes his debut in the multiplayer game. In this GTA Online heist, players must protect him and provide him with goods to complete a deal through Trevor Philips Industries. Four gamers are required to complete the heist with a max payout of $883,750. Many do not join the heist due to the low reward, leaving the host alone.

6) The Pacific Standard

In this heist, gamers must rob The Pacific Standard Bank in Downtown Vinewood. Four players are required to complete five setup missions and the finale. Fortunately for the playerbase, it is the highest-rewarding apartment job in GTA Online as it has a max payout of $1.8 million.

5) The Humane Labs Raid

In this mission, players must infiltrate and raid the Humane Labs and Research facility. Since Merryweather is the main enemy here and any little mistake can result in a fatal ending. Nonetheless, the mission pays around $1.1 million which gets split between four players.

4) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is regarded as the toughest heist in GTA Online. Although it requires only one player to do setup missions and two for the finale, the gameplay is tough and only a few can finish it in one go. However, Rockstar Games pays handsomely for it, between $2.1 to $3.6 million.

3) The Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist is an action-packed job where players get to experience all kinds of futuristic elements during missions. It is one of the most diversified heists and the main objective is to stop Avon Hertz from destroying the world. It can be completed with two players, which also means less distribution of the reward amount.

2) The Fleeca Job

The Fleeca Job is one of the easiest heists in the game. It is a part of the apartment heists and requires only two players to complete. The objective is to rob a Fleeca Bank branch near the Great Ocean Highway. Although the payout is low, many players enjoy the gameplay.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is undoubtedly one of the most popular heists in the game. It added an entirely new island map, with the objective is to rob valuables from the island owner. It is also the only heist that can be played solo. Many players also use GTA Online money glitches to earn extra profits from the mission.

Rockstar Games designed each heist with a unique approach that makes them different from others. Sometimes, this also leads to the increasing difficulty of the mission. Nonetheless, after the GTA 6 reveal, many players want similar heists in the upcoming game as well.

