Fact Check 2023: Was GTA 6 announced at Game Awards last year as World Premiere

While the gaming community waits for Rockstar Games to announce GTA 6 officially, many fans claim it was already announced at Game Awards 2022. Any rumor or discussion about the next Grand Theft Auto game spreads like wildfire, and it is often difficult to tell whether a piece of information is true or false. The announcement of the aforementioned game is currently the talk of the town.

The community is divided on the matter as numerous sources show gameplay footage and trailer videos. This article explains the current status of GTA 6 and whether it is announced.

Did Rockstar Games announce GTA 6?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The solid answer, at the time of writing this article, is no. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has announced the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game yet. Therefore, any news or reports about its announcement are fake and misleading.

The gaming studio made three announcements about the game so far: two announcing the development progress and the other addressing the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks. Aside from that, Rockstar Games is tight-lipped about the game’s status; they have stated the following:

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

Therefore, the belief that the game has already been announced is completely unfounded and based on no solid evidence. Despite this, the community has been looking for GTA 6 updates in places where there are none. Many expected the game to be announced during Take-Two Interactive's Earnings Call, PlayStation Showcase 2023, and other events.

Unfortunately, none of the events, including The Game Awards 2022, mentioned anything about the upcoming game. It should also be noted that all the trailers and gameplay videos on YouTube and other platforms are either modded Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay or fanmade content.

Chris Marxx @MarxxChris Chris Marxx @MarxxChris Rockstar Games intends to have a one-year gap between the announcement and release of GTA 6. Therefore, the likelihood of an announcement this year is uncertain, as there is the possibility of a delay resulting in the game's release being pushed back to 2025. Rockstar Games intends to have a one-year gap between the announcement and release of GTA 6. Therefore, the likelihood of an announcement this year is uncertain, as there is the possibility of a delay resulting in the game's release being pushed back to 2025. I believe this is what Rockstar plans. twitter.com/MarxxChris/sta… I believe this is what Rockstar plans. twitter.com/MarxxChris/sta…

The next Grand Theft Auto title is currently in development. Many insiders previously reported that Rockstar might reveal the upcoming game during the 2023 holiday season. However, according to a recent report, the studio will delay the announcement for another year.

Poll : Are you looking forward to the official announcement of GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes