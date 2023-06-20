GTA 6 tease by alleged actor stirs up reveal rumors after recent leaks

New GTA 6 leaks are already a hot topic among fans. Now, Bryan Zampella, a well-known voice actor and presumed protagonist of the upcoming game, teased fans with several references based on previously leaked information. The artist took to Instagram to share several indirect teases, which fans quickly picked up on. He even collaborated with ex-Rockstar Games developer Joseph L. Rubino to tease the information, which has convinced many that the voice actor is the upcoming open-world title's protagonist.

However, many fans stated that Bryan Zampella is simply trolling the fanbase as both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive would never allow anyone to violate the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) about their upcoming projects.

GTA 6 rumored voice actor cleverly teases leaks from the upcoming game via Instagram live

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown The voice actor of GTA 6’s protagonist, Jason hinted at his role during an Instagram live with a Rockstar Games cinematographer, talking about an unannounced project, meeting Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077’s voice actor) in Miami, stealing cars and doing a mission. The voice actor of GTA 6’s protagonist, Jason hinted at his role during an Instagram live with a Rockstar Games cinematographer, talking about an unannounced project, meeting Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077’s voice actor) in Miami, stealing cars and doing a mission. https://t.co/Osk0wpAV9S

On June 16, 2023, a Grand Theft Auto fan account named GTA 6 Trailer Countdown shared a video on Twitter where Bryan Zampella can be seen wearing a Vice City-themed shirt. The actor is talking about several things that indirectly tease the previous leaks from the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Bryan is rumored to be the voice actor of Jason (the male protagonist in the upcoming game), and he talked about an unannounced project, stealing cars, doing a mission, and many other things. He also mentioned Miami several times in the video, which is the real-life location Vice City is based upon.

Each of his references referred to certain leaks that came out in the past. While the Miami-Vice City reference is already the most common and popular one, he also talked about stealing cars, which is an obvious reference to GTA's gameplay style.

Bryan also told Joseph L. Rubino that he met Keanu Reeves in Miami. While Keanu refers to nothing in the Grand Theft Auto Universe yet, he is associated with the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Many fans claimed that Bryan used the John Wick actor's reference to tease his involvement in the upcoming title.

Towards the end of the video, the voice actor said that he was working on a confidential project and had a “mission” to do at the moment. Many fans stated that by this, Jason aka Bryan Zampella was referring to the criminal activities that are an integral feature in GTA titles.

However, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as Rockstar is yet to confirm Bryan’s association with the upcoming game.

