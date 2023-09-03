5 easy ways to make money in GTA Online for hustlers (September 2023)

Hustling is a long-term activity in GTA Online, and every player must pass through this stage to build their empire. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of ways to grind money, but only a few of them are suitable for new hustlers. Whether you start the game with the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack or the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, you must hustle at the beginning to get to the easy way of life in Los Santos.

The GTA community has identified some of the errands that are useful for every hustler in the game. This article lists five ways to grind money to use in GTA Online in September 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 errands for hustlers to make money in GTA Online in 2023

1) Armored Trucks

The Armored Trucks event is a returning errand that allows you to steal money from Gruppe 6 trucks. Rockstar Games reintroduced it with the Summer 2023 DLC in June. Similar to Story Mode, you can complete the mission by blowing up the back doors of the truck, stealing the money, and evading the cops.

Each armored truck provides a standard reward of $25,000, which is a lot for new hustlers. Currently, there are no known limitations on the mission, and one should be able to do it multiple times. However, the mission only appears in certain Armored Truck locations in GTA Online.

2) Stash Houses

Stash Houses is one of the best daily events that every new GTA Online player must do. When you see a purple house with a target icon on the map, infiltrate it, kill the enemies, steal the package from the locker, and flee from the scene to earn various rewards.

It is one of the best money-making methods for beginners in GTA Online. If you have any operational businesses in the game, the mission will restock one of them randomly. However, if you don’t own any businesses, you’ll get $30,000 in cash.

3) G’s Caches

The G’s Caches event is also very similar to the Stash Houses event. However, it rewards you with guaranteed cash and a few other souvenirs. The event will appear as a purple crate icon with a black question mark on top. Once you visit the location, it will mark an area where you can find the cache.

After you locate and collect the package, Rockstar Games will reward you with GTA$ 16,000, free ammo for any one of your weapons, and a full stock of snacks. This eliminates the need to buy snacks and ammo manually. However, you must be aware of the occasional police raids in the areas.

4) Junk Energy Skydives

The Junk Energy Skydive missions are among the most profitable missions in GTA Online. It is a freemode event where you must complete a few stunt missions to earn lucrative rewards. Rockstar Games offers 25 missions, 10 of which can be completed every day.

While each skydive mission rewards $5000, completing all 10 in a day with a gold medal will reward you an additional $50,000. It is one of the most fun missions that is available for all players. Many fans are also hoping to play it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) Treasure Hunt

Treasure Hunt is one of the most intriguing missions that rewards players with extraordinary bonuses. Rockstar Games added it to promote Red Dead Redemption 2 and offer rewards alluding to the game. You can find 20 clues in 20 different locations, which unlocks the Double-Action Revolver. Each clue also rewards $5000.

Once the revolver is collected, you can participate in the Headshot Challenge to unlock the Stone Hatchet. Rockstar Games will reward you $250,000 for completing the event. It is a one-time event that eliminates the need to use GTA Online money glitches at the early stage.

